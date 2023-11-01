Youth Community Service Nonprofit Project Giving Kids (PGK) Launches New Website and Rebrands to Create the Change®

Create the Change® logo

Youth Community Service Nonprofit Project Giving Kids Rebrands; New Logo, Recalibrated Program Delivery, Redesigned Website, and New Name – Create the Change®

Create the Change® makes finding and completing service opportunities for kids 5-14 easy and approachable. Our database is filled with projects that fit kids’ ages, interests, and community needs.” — Mara Kaiser Braunger

NEWTON, MA, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Giving Kids (PGK), the hub that connects kids aged 5-14 to causes they care about to build a more empathetic and equitable world, proudly rolls out a rebrand to activate the changemaker generation.

“In the decade since Create the Change® launched, youth activism has soared, and our organization has created tens of thousands of points of impact. But it’s still hard to find community service opportunities that kids in kindergarten through eighth grade can participate in that fit their age, interests, and community needs. Create the Change® makes finding and engaging in youth-related service opportunities easy and approachable,” said Mara Kaiser Braunger, Executive Director.

The new name was inspired by the organization’s popular signature community-based service-learning program that has been produced in Boston, Los Angeles, and the San Francisco Bay Area. The Board of Directors has reimagined this transformative experience where kids participate in a service opportunity in any community, often with one of Create the Change®’s nonprofit partners present while learning about the root cause of an issue.

The recalibrated model - called a "Create the Change® Activation" - seeks to engage groups of kids by meeting them where they are to bridge barriers to participation – through schools, youth sports, and other clubs that they already participate in. This service-learning model supercharges any existing event dedicated to service, adds youth service to an event, and/or helps youth-serving organizations or schools offer participation in community service at a regular cadence. The event Activations are facilitated by members of the Activator Network - trained Create the Change® volunteers - to ensure that participation in service to others can be made possible by adding much-needed capacity to those who wish to become involved but are not sure where to start.

Unique to Create the Change®, kids and families can search for and complete volunteer service projects benefitting more than 200 nonprofit partner organizations across the country on the new website designed by ATAK Interactive. Visit the new website www.createthechange.org.

Create the Change®’s powerful parent/child engagement model leverages the vitality of the younger generation to grow local pipelines of donors and volunteers to ensure continued viability for the countless services nonprofits provide and policies they advocate for to build an equitable and just society.

“We are incredibly excited to be embarking on this new chapter in our organization's journey. With our new branding, enhanced website, and revamped strategy, we are focused on fulfilling our founder Molly Yuska’s vision for creating the next generation of changemakers, by sparking a lifelong passion for community service,” Aaron McDaniel President, Board of Directors.