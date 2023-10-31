NSF announces $16M to strengthen and diversify artificial intelligence research capacity

The U.S. National Science Foundation today announced the latest recipients of the Expanding AI Innovation through Capacity Building and Partnerships (ExpandAI) program. The $16.3 million investment seeks to advance artificial intelligence innovation by strengthening and broadening participation in AI research and education at minority-serving institutions (MSIs) while fostering the development of a diverse, well-trained national AI workforce.

"These awards represent another important step in our commitment to empowering and enriching diverse institutions and communities of researchers to address the numerous opportunities and finding creative solutions to challenges in the field artificial intelligence," said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. "The significance of the awards lies not only in advancing research and unleashing talent across our nation but also making possible transformational opportunities to underserved institutions, ensuring a more inclusive and equitable future for science and technology."

ExpandAI seeks to provide critical support to institutions that serve historically underrepresented communities, helping them build robust research programs in the field of AI and related areas. These awards represent a profound investment in MSIs and underscore their important contributions to scientific innovation and discovery. ExpandAI also aims to create partnerships between awardee institutions and NSF-led National AI Research Institutes. These partnerships will empower MSIs' leadership role in AI research while leveraging the AI Institutes' already-established research infrastructure and expertise.

The following list identifies and summarizes the recipients' projects:

