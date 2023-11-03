Township of Neptune, NJ Elevates to Drive Efficiency in Operations and Long-Term Planning with OpenGov
With OpenGov, the Township plans to optimize capital investments, centralize assets, and make data-driven decisions through executive-level dashboards.NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for mobility in the field, improved work tracking and asset prioritization, and seamless communication between departments, the Township of Neptune, NJ was determined to transform its asset management operations. They found a long-term solution in OpenGov, the leader in asset management software for our nation’s local governments.
Nestled in the heart of New Jersey, the Township of Neptune sought to enhance day-to-day operations and long-term planning while centralizing asset management and improving communication between the sewer department and transportation. OpenGov was the ideal choice, offering features like mobile access, advanced work tracking, and comprehensive dashboards for seamless department collaboration.
The Township of Neptune can anticipate positive changes with the implementation of Cartegraph Asset Management from OpenGov. By leveraging OpenGov's advanced features, the Township plans to drive efficiency, optimize capital investments, centralize assets and inventory, and make data-driven decisions through executive-level dashboards. This strategic partnership will provide a comprehensive view of asset management and boost the Township's return on investment while serving the community with excellence.
The Township of Neptune joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
