John P. Sherk Consulting, teaches companies how to compete for talent through culture and strategy instead of wage wars

Education can’t be given in a one-size-fits-all manner and online academies represent a better alternative to historic school systems for their personalized experience.

Houma, Louisiana , Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the Great Resignation, when 50 million people quit their jobs, corporate America has been fighting for talent through wage wars. Unemployment is low and millions of jobs still need to be filled. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated that there are over 9 million job openings. Companies looking for new staff are increasing salaries or offering hiring bonuses to attract candidates. However, the majority of job seekers in 2023 have different priorities than those before them, calling for a new approach to recruiting and retaining workers.

Dr. John P. Sherk, founder of John P. Sherk Consulting and Operations Laboratory, offers solutions for companies struggling to attract and retain talent. Through his one-day consulting and keynote speaking services, John provides companies with strategies for attracting talent that enable them to reach their business goals.

Since 2018, John has noticed a difference in recruiting and retaining employees. As the number of unemployed Americans shrunk, the average jobseeker was no longer someone without work. According to a study released in July, 51% of employed workers were looking for or applying for new jobs. Sherk notes that the decision-making process of an employed job seeker is dramatically different than that of an unemployed person. While the former still has income and security, the latter might not, causing them to jump at opportunities. Because of this shift, John educates employers that the ‘problem’ they’re solving for job seekers is not simply a salary adjustment.





“Job seekers today have more power than they used to,” Sherk says, “They no longer have to work their way up to getting benefits and various privileges. Working remotely, flexible schedules and attractive incentives aren’t a rarity. Many companies provide these things, and applicants flock to those that do and ignore the ones that rely on financial benefits alone. My consulting services function as a bridge to building relationships with interested candidates and reducing overall spending when hiring and keeping talent.”

John has been consulting for over a decade. After completing a PhD in business, with a focus on the hurdles of recruiting and retaining employees in HVAC, he founded two companies. John P. Sherk Consulting, a company offering strategy services to all industries, and Operations Laboratory, a fractional recruiting organization for HVAC professionals.

At both of his companies, John begins strategy development by requesting a company and its staff to complete an employment value proposition survey. This identifies what a company excels at and informs John how their recruiting strategy can convey that to new hires. The more effective the recruiting strategy, the faster the hiring process.

While he formulates the perfect recruitment strategy, John teaches organizations the five factors behind attrition and the eight phases of recruitment. People leave their jobs because of bad bosses, low salaries, no long term security, lack of opportunity to grow and a desire to do what they do best everyday.

Modern-day job seekers are commonly looking for a better culture, not a better salary. Therefore, John disapproves of wage war tactics. Instead, he explains the eight phases of thinking an applicant goes through before they accept a job offer and highlights how an employer can leverage that. After this, he implements software funnels to bolster a company’s ability to attract ideal candidates and entice them with cultural incentives. In the long run, competing for talent with a culture strategy leads to a more engaged and productive workforce.





John plans to transform more companies through recruiting and retainment strategies with one-day consulting and keynote services. For businesses who need more help implementing the strategy, John offers a longer term engagement. He hopes that he can positively impact the lives of workers and the success of organizations along the way for the future.

Media Contact

Name: John P. Sherk

Email: john@johnpsherk.com



