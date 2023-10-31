Experience Evertwine: the ultimate blockchain game reimagined with unrivaled excitement and cutting-edge innovation

The passion at Exordium knows no limits. They are fully committed to crafting the most remarkable blockchain and gaming experience players encounter.

Zagreb, Croatia, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The passion at Exordium knows no limits. They are fully committed to crafting the most remarkable blockchain and gaming experience players encounter. Evertwine is where their passion lies, and they are going all-in on making it the best blockchain game you've ever experienced.





Your support and feedback mean everything to them, which is why they are refocusing on what matters most. Now, they are back stronger than ever, ready to deliver the exceptional gaming experience you deserve. From now on, Evertwine will be the star of the show. They recognize its true essence and their mission is to create a game that captivates and transports you to thrilling new realms of joy and adventure.

Explore the world of Yarn as it grows and expands.

The plan is to release new expansions and gradually growing the entire world where you will meet different tribes, that could be allies or foes! Gamers will also learn of the deep history of the Yarn, and all of its people.

Diversity is crucial to overcome your enemies on the path to glory, so one must combine your characters in the best way possible and find the best recipe for victory! But here's the thing: they can't do it alone. As an indie game development company, we rely on the support of our incredible community.

That's where the community comes in.

By joining them on this journey, you can help turn their vision into reality, and ensure that Evertwine becomes the game of your dreams.

Let's embark on this thrilling adventure, weaving unforgettable tales and forging long-lasting friendships. With your steadfast support, we'll shatter all boundaries and create a gaming masterpiece like no other.

Welcome to the new era of Evertwine, where adventure knows no bounds.

About Evertwine

Developed by Exordium Games , Evertwine aims to revitalize the play-to-earn gaming scene. It fuses the fundamentals of blockchain-based gaming, such as free, decentralized accessibility, with a cutting-edge tokenomics model is a reinvigorating approach. Exordium Games is an indie video game studio founded in 2014 in Zagreb, Croatia, with over 100 games and over 30 other projects. Its innovative solutions have attracted over 20 million mobile users and 500,000 downloads on standalone platforms.

Martin Lisak info-at-exordiumgames.com