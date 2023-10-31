Shapiro Administration Announces $3.75 Million Investment in Innovative, Early-Stage Tech Companies

The Shapiro Administration has secured over $700 million in transformational investments for Pennsylvania communities, positioning the Commonwealth to be a leader in innovation and economic development

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced that a total of $3.75 million of federal State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) funds has been awarded through the Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority (BFTDA) to a pair of venture capital firms that will make investments in Pennsylvania-based early-stage technology companies. Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2023-24 bipartisan, commonsense budget provides increased funding for key programs at DCED, which marks an important step towards scaling our assets in innovation, investing in diverse businesses, and spurring job creation.

“Investing in high-growth, innovative industries and firms is an investment in the future of Pennsylvania,” said Secretary Siger. “Venture capital firms that finance start-up companies in the Commonwealth create opportunities for growth, innovation, and jobs in our communities. DCED is proud to continue our work with BFTDA to make this happen.”

The BFTDA made the following awards:

$1.5 million on behalf of BTVC Fund I, LP, a Wexford, Allegheny County-based fund that will target investments of up $500,000 to $2 million in roughly 15-20 early-stage technology companies focusing on Western Pennsylvania. The team will target series A investments in companies that are demonstrating revenues, honing their product/market fit, have a defined pricing strategy and are capital efficient with an eye toward ultimate exit via a strategic sale. BTVC Fund I, LP is led by general partners Catherine Mott and Sreekar Gadde.

$2.25 million on behalf of Metallum Ventures, LP, which is an extension of Bronze Valley Corp, an Atlanta-based Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with ties to Philadelphia. As a CDFI, Metallum orchestrates a suite of services to entrepreneurs. The formation of the Metallum fund is a means to offer patient capital to the Bronze Valley Corp sponsored startups to help with expansion efforts. Recently, Metallum has broadened their presence in Pennsylvania and has already transacted five deals. Metallum Ventures, LP, is led by founders Neill Wright, Robert Crutchfield and Anthony Abney.

To create an economy that works for all and make Pennsylvania a leader in innovation and economic development, the budget includes Governor Shapiro’s proposed additional investments at DCED, including:

$13 million increase for the Pennsylvania First Program to make the Commonwealth more competitive on a national scale by increasing our incentive leverage to attract and retain businesses and train our workers.

$1 million increase for the Manufacturing PA Innovation Program, which connects Pennsylvania’s universities with businesses to spur innovation and job creation here in the Commonwealth.

$1.25 million increase for the Strategic Management Planning Program to equip communities with successful long-term financial management strategies and avoid financial distress.

$1.45 million increase for the Municipal Assistance Program to help communities with the costs of municipal services, planning, and land use strategies.

$3 million to the Foundations in Industry Program for pre-apprenticeships and apprenticeships.

As one of the oldest and most emulated state technology development programs in the nation, the BFTDA was established to promote an entrepreneurial business environment, advance technology innovation, and create a technology-ready workforce.

The mission of the Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority is to encourage and coordinate programs and investments, which advance the competitiveness of Pennsylvania’s companies and universities in the global economy.

