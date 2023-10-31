Newsweek Introduces Interactive ‘Fairness Meter’ to Allow Readers to Rate Editorial Content for Fairness and Perceived Political Leanings

New feature strengthens mission of finding Common Ground across audiences through new journalistic accountability measure

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , the global digital news organization, unveils the Newsweek Fairness Meter, an innovative interactive feature designed to provide readers with the ability to rate the perceived political leanings of editorial content. With this groundbreaking feature, Newsweek reaffirms its mission: to deliver fair and factual journalism while inviting readers to assess individual reports.

Through the Newsweek Fairness Meter, readers can help shape the ongoing evolution of journalism by sharing their opinions on the perceived political leaning of articles. This feedback mechanism allows Newsweek to continuously assess and improve its editorial content, ensuring a wider representation of perspectives and fostering a more inclusive dialogue.

"Newsweek's introduction of the Fairness Meter reflects our dedication to maintaining a high standard of integrity, transparency, and accountability. We believe that transparency is a fundamental aspect of journalism, and we are excited to introduce the Newsweek Fairness Meter as a powerful tool for our readers and our editorial teams," said Nancy Cooper, Editor-In-Chief at Newsweek. "This new feature aligns with our unwavering commitment to providing balanced reporting and ensuring our readers have access to multiple perspectives."

With the launch of the Fairness Meter, Newsweek is redefining the relationship between news organizations and their readers, emphasizing the importance of collaborative engagement in today's rapidly evolving media landscape. The feature is currently being rolled out on selective articles across Newsweek’s editorial content.

To learn more about Newsweek’s Fairness Meter, please visit: https://www.newsweek.com/fairness-meter

