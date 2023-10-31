DEBBIE ALLEN DANCE ACADEMY, THE ANNENBERG FOUNDATION & THE RHIMES FAMILY FOUNDATION HOST 2023 A NIGHT TO REMEMBER GALA
Evening of Entertainment at the Rhimes Performing Arts Center Benefits DADA Students and ProgrammingLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA), the Annenberg Foundation and the Rhimes Family Foundation are pleased to present “A Night to Remember” Gala on November 16, 2023, featuring performances by SHELÉA, comedian Chris Spencer, dancer, DADA alum and TikTok influencer Jean Victor Mackie, and other surprise guests. Photography exhibit by Emmy award-winning cinematographer and celebrated artist, Johnny Simmons will be on display, whose work is held in the collections of the Getty Museum, the Museum of Contemporary Photography of Chicago, and Harvard University among others. DADA’s own Ensemble and Red Birds will also perform. The highly anticipated annual event, which takes place at the Rhimes Performing Arts Center, benefits DADA students, arts / education programming, and scholarships. Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are available at www.debbieallendanceacademy.com/gala.
Proceeds from the gala help support the more than 60% of students who attend the Academy via scholarship. Gala proceeds also contribute to community outreach programs, including subsidized tickets to DADA’s Hot Chocolate Nutcracker for over 5,000 LA Unified School District students annually. Funding also goes to the Debbie Allen Middle School, a specialized school where a STEAM-based curriculum combines with advanced dance training for 6th-8th grade students.
Gala sponsors and attendees will enjoy a full night including red carpet arrivals, photography exhibit by Johnny Simmons, champagne, and hors d’oeuvres, followed by dinner, performances, and an after party. Anticipated guests include Jesse Williams, Ellen Pompeo, Debbie Allen, and Norm Nixon.
“This event is one of our most important events of the year. It not only showcases the breadth of work that we do in the community but also benefits that very work and allows us to continue to make performing arts accessible for the next generation of young artists,” said Debbie Allen, founder and artistic director, DADA. “It also happens to be an incredible evening of entertainment featuring not-to-miss performances by some of our favorite artists.”
Gala sponsorships range from $3,000 - $100,000 and limited individual tickets are available for $1,500. For more information visit www.debbieallendanceacademy.com and the DADA social channels: Facebook, Instagram, and X.
ABOUT DEBBIE ALLEN DANCE ADADEMY
The Debbie Allen Dance Academy, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is committed to expanding the reach of dance and performing arts to enrich, inspire, and transform the lives of thousands of young people in the Greater Los Angeles area, across the country and around the world. DADA has become renowned for its faculty, furthering the art of dance, especially among the disenfranchised Black and Latino communities, and the artists who have emerged from the facility. The organization’s success is built on the principle that the character, education and creativity ignited through arts education are invaluable to individual achievement and our success as a nation.
