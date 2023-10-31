Maine DOE to Host Open Office Hours for School-based Mental Health Providers in the Wake of Lewiston Tragedy.

The Maine Department of Education’s Office of School and Student Supports is partnering with Inspired Consulting Group, LLC, to support our school mental health providers

On Wednesday, November 1st from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. or Thursday, November 2nd from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., all Maine school-based mental health providers are invited to a virtual Office Hour with Chris McLaughlin, MSW, LCSW, Executive Director of NASW Maine (National Association of Social Workers) and owner of Inspired Consulting Group, LLC.

No matter where you are in the state, you are invited to log on for support, and resources, or to be with your colleagues around Maine. “These times are an opportunity to hold space for anyone who desires it,” said McLaughlin. “No agenda. Nothing formal. Just a safe space.”

Join one or both offerings for whatever amount of time you can! We in the Office of School and Student Supports are so thankful for all you are doing to support students, families, and school personnel – please know how important it is for you to make time for yourselves! There is no need to register for these sessions. Find the Zoom links to join the virtual office hours below.

Wednesday, November 1st from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Zoom Link

Thursday, November 2nd from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Zoom Link

For further questions, please contact Maine DOE Office of School and Student Supports Director Julie Smyth at Julie.A.Smyth@maine.gov or Maine DOE Coordinated School Health Coordinator Emily Poland at Emily.Poland@maine.gov.