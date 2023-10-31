Submit Release
EU4Business: tour to Poland for Ukrainian business representatives

Global Business for Ukraine and the European Business Association invites Ukrainian  business representatives to join a business tour to Poland, Warsaw, on 28-30 November 2023. 

The EU and the German government will finance the participation of 20 business representatives from the following sectors: technology business, innovative technologies, telecom solutions, fintech, and IT.

The visit includes participation in networking events, business conferences and other events.

The deadline for applications is 6 November 2023.

The project is part of the ‘EU4Business: recovery, competitiveness and internationalisation of SMEs’ programme, funded by the European Union and the German government. The programme aims to support Ukraine’s economic sustainability, recovery and growth, to create better conditions for the development of Ukraine’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and to support innovation and exports.

