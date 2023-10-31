Submit Release
Georgia: Ubisa-Shorapani section of the East-West Highway opened with EU support

The Ubisa-Shorapani section of Georgia’s East-West Highway was officially opened on 28 October. The new four-lane, 27-kilometre stretch of the highway includes 65 bridges and 38 tunnels.

It is one of the seven sections supported by the European Union, with European Investment Bank (EIB) loans of approximately €1 billion and over €42 million of EU grants in total. These grants contribute to the construction of over 150 km of highway in Georgia.

The highway forms a crucial part of the extended Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) and the Middle Corridor.

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, responsible for the Bank’s activities in Georgia, said that this project brings the European Union and Georgia closer together: “Team Europe’s support for the East-West Highway, the backbone of the Georgian road transport system, contributes to the country’s global connectivity, local mobility and economic growth.”

