Update No. 2: Vermont State Police arrests suspects in connection with Plainfield homicide

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police arrests suspects in connection with Plainfield homicide

PLAINFIELD, Vermont (Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023) — The Vermont State Police has made two arrests arising from the fatal shooting of Jeffrey Caron, 42, of Barre, whose body was found last week in Plainfield.

Kyle Bressette, 35, of Barre was taken into custody on a charge of second-degree murder. Chris Relation, 51, of Berlin faces a charge of being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. Both men are expected to be arraigned at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre.

VSP’s investigation led to identifying Bressette as the suspect in the shooting, which arose from a dispute involving drugs. Investigators believe the homicide occurred on or about Oct. 24 or 25. According to the investigative findings, Relation assisted Bressette following the shooting and failed to report the incident police.

The arrests occurred after state police obtained search warrants Monday, Oct. 30, for a home on Turner Hill Road in Berlin where Bressette and Relation were staying. The Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit executed the warrant late Monday night. Bressette and Relation initially refused commands to leave the home and surrender to police, but after several hours, they complied and were taken into custody without further incident.

Bressette also was wanted on a pending arrest warrant for charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated operation of a vehicle without owner’s consent, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, failure to use an ignition interlock device, and petit larceny.

Bressette and Relation were ordered jailed without bail at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans pending their initial court appearances.

No additional details are available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court in Vermont and made public following the suspects’ arraignment. Members of the media should call the Criminal Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearing.

***Update No. 1, 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023***

An autopsy on the victim found deceased Friday in Plainfield was completed Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington.

The medical examiner was able to positively identify the victim as Jeffrey Caron, 42, of Barre. The cause of his death was determined to be a gunshot wound, and the manner of death is a homicide.

Investigation to this point by the Vermont State Police indicates this was a targeted, isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public. Detectives do not believe there is a connection between this homicide and any of the other recent killings in Vermont.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. No one is in custody. Anyone who might have information that could assist police is asked to call VSP’s Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional information is available at this time. The state police will continue to share updates as the case continues.

***Initial news release, 10:05 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death that was reported Friday evening, Oct. 27, 2023, in the Washington County town of Plainfield.

Hunters in the woods along Gore Road discovered a body at about 4:30 p.m. Friday and called police. Responding troopers located the victim deceased. Evidence gathered on scene indicates the death occurred under suspicious circumstances.

This investigation is in its preliminary stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crime Scene Search Team and Victim Services Unit. No one is currently in custody.

Following processing of the scene, the victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death and help determine the victim’s identity. The name will be released following further investigation and notification of relatives.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Berlin at 802-229-9191. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No other details are currently available. VSP will provide updates as the investigation evolves.

