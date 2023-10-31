Wagner Logistics Celebrates 1 Million Hours Without Lost Time Injury

Achieving 1 million hours without a lost time injury is a testament to Wagner Logistics’ commitment to prioritizing a healthy work environment

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wagner Logistics (Wagner), a leading supply chain management provider, today announced the third party logistics provider (3PL) achieved 1 million hours without a lost time injury. Wagner hosted a celebration to recognize this milestone, which is a testament to the warehousing solutions provider’s commitment to safety and its dedication to providing a healthy work environment for its employees.



Warehouse work is one of the most dangerous industries, with more than 400,000 distribution centers and more than 827,000 human warehouse workers, according to DataUSA, Wagner Logistics is leading by example in the area of workplace safety. The entire team, located across multiple locations, paused to commemorate the safety milestone on Oct. 26th. Every employee and temporary employee received lunch and a T-shirt during the celebration.

"At Wagner, we’ve created a culture of safety. Our Wagner Initiative for Safety Excellence - WISE - is not a separate entity but the soul of our brand that is built on our core values - innovation, agility, integrity, accountability and teamwork," said Derek Farmer, Director of Environmental Health Safety and Compliance, Wagner Logistics. "Celebrating this safety accomplishment means we’re meeting our goal of ensuring our employees go home the way they showed up. It means a better quality of life for them and their families, which leads to increased morale."

During a turning point in the warehousing and logistics industry where labor challenges are expected for years to come as storage and distribution needs continue growing to meet consumer demands, many manufacturers and warehouse operators are at a crossroads. Many 3PLs like Wagner Logistics are turning to automation and innovative solutions like on-demand marketplaces for connecting with a gig workforce to leverage human manufacturing, logistics and warehousing labor across the U.S. All approaches take dedication and commitment to develop a culture of safety for increased productivity and efficiency.

"We want to express our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to each member of the Wagner Logistics family. Your commitment to safety has made a lasting impact on our organization and the well-being of our team," said Brian Smith, CEO, Wagner Logistics. "This achievement is not just a number; it represents countless lives safeguarded, families kept whole and futures secured. Thank you all for helping Wagner to create a brand that is recognizable and speaks the same language throughout the organization."

About Wagner Logistics

Wagner Logistics is a leading supply chain management provider, offering comprehensive distribution center, fulfillment and transportation services across the U.S. since 1946. The Wagner team provides precise solutions to fit each customer's needs at the required speed. Wagner is innovating warehousing and logistics by tackling complex supply chain challenges and providing exceptional performance while the industry continually adapts to customer buying habits. - Bring it! For more information, visit www.wagnerlogistics.com.

Media Contact

Leah R. H. Robinson, APR

LeadCoverage

leah@leadcoverage.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e208f282-c30d-4f7e-9e14-9c5ef3f4ce22

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f03fe520-9fea-4691-8519-92c2784b22f3