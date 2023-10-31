Prepared microplastics interaction with Artemia salina under low pH conditions representing ocean acidification; a simulated environmental exposure

Ocean acidification and microplastic pollution are two of the major ecological concerns. The distribution of large quantities of plastic debris and microplastics all across the oceans emphasises the need to determine the influence of microplastics in ocean acidification and to evaluate its concomitant toxicological effects on aquatic life forms. Studies on the combined impact of both the stressors are very limited, but much needed in the current scenario. Where most of the present-day research use purchased microplastics of defined size and morphology (microspheres, fibres, rods, etc.), the present study employs prepared “true to life microplastics” that resemble the environmental microplastic pollutants in morphology and size heterogeneity. The present study focusses on evaluating the fate and impact of oceanic microplastics on the physiology and development of Artemia salina (Brine shrimp), one among the most ecologically significant zooplankton species. Natural sea water was acidified by controlled perturbation of carbon dioxide using a valve system. The hatching rate of A. salina cysts receded significantly (p < 0.05) upon singular exposures to microplastics and low pH (7.80), whereas combined effect was insignificant. The reactive oxygen species (ROS) elevated as a result of individual exposures to microplastics and low pH. However, only in 0.5 mg mL−1 PE treatments at pH 7.80, an additive impact was reported for ROS activity (p < 0.05). The SOD activities increased significantly but it can be attributed as the individual responses towards exposure to both the stressors. A significant additive impact was not observed for SOD activity (p > 0.05). But during the development, significant morphological anomalies were observed. Changes in the appendages of nauplii and juveniles as a result of combined exposure to microplastics and low pH treatments are significant findings. Our observations suggest that coupled exposure to microplastics and low pH could induce significant oxidative stress in the marine zooplanktons and also adversely affect their normal development. Findings from the current study emphasise the need for further research to understand the coupled toxicological impacts of ocean acidification and predominant pollutants such as microplastics to other marine animals as well.

Athulya P. A., Sunil Z., Manzo S. & Chandrasekaran N., 2023. Prepared microplastics interaction with Artemia salina under low pH conditions representing ocean acidification; a simulated environmental exposure. Journal of Environmental Management 348: 119367. doi: 10.1016/j.jenvman.2023.119367. Article (subscription required).

