OA Week 2023 – Chemical Monitoring

Date: Wednesday 1 November 2023

Time: 21:00 UTC View in various time zones

Ocean acidification monitoring programs provide a window into the current status of ocean health worldwide. This session will explore OA monitoring techniques and survey results across a global perspective. Speakers will discuss ship-based OA surveys, OA as a planetary boundary, autonomous monitoring platforms and subsurface OA signals, and polar OA process studies.

Session Organizer(s):

Liza Wright-Fairbanks and Richard Feely

Moderator:

NOAA Ocean Acidification Program, USA

Speakers:

University of Delaware, USA

New evidence of ocean acidification revealed by onboard collection of δ13C-DIC data during the recent East Coastal Ocean Acidification (ECOA) cruise

Plymouth Marine Laboratory and University of Exeter, UK

Ocean Acidification as a Planetary Boundary

NOAA PMEL, USA

Amplified subsurface signals of ocean acidification

Jimei University, China

Ocean Acidification Processes in the Arctic

GOA-ON, 31 October 2023. More information.

