The AGO Wishes Utahns a Safe and Happy Halloween

October 31, 2023

Halloween is often the scariest time of the year as many boys and girls dress up as their favorite spooky characters, families decorate their front yards with tombstones, skeletons and ghosts, and stores cater to consumers’ horror needs.

Here at the Utah Attorney General’s Office, it’s ‘Halloween’ year-round, as our agents and public servants work around the clock to protect law-abiding families and individuals against scary and bad actors seeking to harm unsuspecting victims. Here are some of the areas where we fight for Utahns!

Utah Trafficking in Persons Task Force: Attorney General Sean D. Reyes has been a leader and international voice in the fight against human trafficking. He continues to lead Utah to aggressively fight human trafficking through education campaigns, support of anti-human trafficking legislation, victim recovery, and advocacy. This is accomplished through grassroots and non-governmental organizations efforts, partnerships with local law enforcement officers and agencies, as well as work initiated by his office through the Utah Trafficking in Persons (UTIP) Task Force and prosecutors of the Utah SECURE Strike Force.

Attorney General Reyes and everyone at the Utah Attorney General’s Office wish all Utahns a ‘Happy Halloween!’ Stay safe and have fun.