Pythian Celebrates “Data Leader of the Year” and “Employer of the Year” Awards at 2023 Women in IT Summit & Awards

OTTAWA, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pythian Services Inc. (“ Pythian ”), a leading data, analytics, and cloud services company, is thrilled to announce multiple award wins and nominations at the 2023 Women in IT Summit . The Summit recognizes women leaders, allies, and companies across Canada driving innovation and progress in the technology sector. By providing a global platform to showcase advocates and role models, this series works alongside industry champions to share knowledge, break digital boundaries, and promote the importance of an inclusive tech sector. The ceremony took place Oct. 19, 2023 in Toronto.



Pythian was honored with the prestigious Employer of the Year award ; the 26 year-old company was recognized for its ongoing commitment to fostering diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). The company’s dedicated employee resource groups, unconscious bias training, and policies supporting work-life balance create an inclusive culture where employees can thrive. Other initiatives include:

Ensuring diverse candidate slates and interview panels

Offering generous parental leave and adoption benefits

Conducting annual surveys to measure inclusiveness and belonging



“We are truly honored to be named Employer of the Year by Women in IT, and to be recognized as an organization that supports and empowers women in technology,” said Keith Angell , CEO of Pythian. “Our team works hard to foster a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture where all employees can succeed.”

Lynda Partner , executive vice president for data and analytics services, won Data Leader of the Year for her work leading managed and professional services driving data-centric innovation for customers around the globe. Under Lynda’s leadership, Pythian has become one of the leading services companies helping enterprises leverage their data, pioneer new technology accelerators to optimize margins, and implement analytics strategies to significantly improve their key performance metrics.

“I’m proud to work for a company that truly values diversity and encourages women to grow their careers in tech,” stated Partner. “It’s an honor to be recognized, but the real reward is getting to collaborate with our diverse and talented team every day.”

In addition, Pythian leaders received individual nominations for their outstanding achievements:

Gowri Puvanachandran , director, offerings analytics service, was nominated for Digital Transformation Leader of the Year

, director, offerings analytics service, was nominated for Digital Transformation Leader of the Year Camila Suvaric , vice president, people and culture, was nominated for Diversity Leader of the Year

