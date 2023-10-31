Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, October 30, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of October 30 will include the following:

Monday, October 30 at 12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak to the Columbia Rotary Club, Seawell’s, 1125 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, October 31 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce 2023 Legislative Luncheon, Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Boulevard, Summerville, S.C.

Tuesday, October 31 at 3:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will join the South Carolina Department of Social Services, AbleSC and KultureCity for an announcement, AbleSC, 720 Gracern Road, Suite 106, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, November 1 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the expansion groundbreaking ceremony of Scout Boats, 130 Spaniel Lane, Summerville, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: October 23, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for October 23, 2023, included:

Tuesday, October 24

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the MycoWorks Ribbon Cutting, 260 Midway Drive, Union, S.C.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster visited and toured Duke Energy LLC Bad Creek Hydroelectric Station, Duke Energy Bad Creek Station, 151 Bad Creek Road, Salem, S.C.

Wednesday, October 25

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Agency meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster joined the South Carolina Office of Revenue and Fiscal Affairs and South Carolina Department of Education for a press conference, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

4:00 PM: Media interview.

Thursday, October 26

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Economic development meeting.

1:00 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Sustain SC’s 2nd Annual Sustainability Symposium, Central Energy, 2030 Gregg Street, Columbia S.C.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Friday, October 27

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster met with University of South Carolina students and toured the Anne Frank Center, 1731 College Street, Columbia, S.C.