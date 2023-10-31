Macau New Neighbourhood show flats to open for viewing tomorrow

MACAU, October 31 - 橫琴「澳門新街坊」示範單位全面睇 | Let's explore the Macau New Neighbourhood show flats !

The Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) project in Hengqin is in the inspection and acceptance stage, greenery and roads are gradually being completed. At present, Macau Urban Renewal Limited’s (MUR) project company Sociedade de Desenvolvimento do Novo Bairro de Macau (Hengqin, Zhuhai), Limitada is following the regulations of Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and Zhuhai to obtain the occupation permit. At the same time, the sales procedures are being optimised to make it more convenient for citizens to make their purchase.

Shuttle bus service between MNN and Hengqin Port running every 15 minutes

To allow Macau residents to learn more about the project and the actual condition, modified show flats and unmodified show flats (showcasing the standard provisions of the residential properties) at MNN in Hengqin will be open to the public for viewing starting tomorrow (November 1). The show flats include two-bedroom and three-bedroom flats so that the public can see for themselves the materials used and the layout of the flats.

MNN is located in No. 388-389 Xiangshun Road, Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin (along Gang’ao Avenue, Tianyu Road, and Xiangshun Road). The show flats are open for viewing from Mondays to Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (except for public holidays in the mainland). A shuttle bus will be available for citizens, providing free transport between MNN and Hengqin Port. The first bus will depart daily at 9 a.m. and the last bus will depart daily at 5.15 p.m. from North Gate 2 bus pick-up area on Level L2 at Hengqin Port (Zhuhai’s Port Zone). The public are welcome to use the service, which will run approximately every 15 minutes, to travel to see MNN show flats.

For enquiries, the public can call (+853) 2888 2235 during office hours or email mnn_property@mur.com.mo.