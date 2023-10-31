Submit Release
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results For The Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2023

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $8.2 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, for the year ended September 30, 2023 compared to net income of $15.4 million, or $2.15 per diluted share, for the year ended September 30, 2022. Excluding nonrecurring items, the Company reported net income of $12.7 million (non-GAAP measure)(1) and net income per diluted share of $1.85 (non-GAAP measure)(1) for the year ended September 30, 2023; compared to net income of $17.1 million (non-GAAP measure)(1) and net income per diluted share of $2.40 (non-GAAP measure)(1) for the year ended September 30, 2022.

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, stated “As we navigated the challenging environment for the banking industry during fiscal 2023, we focused on reducing balance sheet and operating inefficiencies, risks that could result in earnings volatility, and complexity of the organization, particularly in the fourth fiscal quarter. Many of these measures are highlighted below and quantified in the included table reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. In addition to these repositioning measures, we focused on core banking; asset quality; selective high-quality lending; deposit growth; building the SBA lending pipeline; and improvement of liquidity, capital and interest rate sensitivity positions. We believe the measures taken will deliver shareholder value and we’ll continue to evaluate options that will further position the Company for future success.”

Recent Actions to Reduce Inefficiencies and Potential Earnings Volatility

  • In the June 2023 quarter ended, utilized gain on repurchase of subordinated debt as an opportunity to sell $78.5 million of available for sale securities that were yielding less than the marginal cost of funding.
  • In August 2023, converted the Bank’s data processing system to FIS Horizon.
  • In September 2023, entered into a letter of intent to sell the Bank’s residential mortgage servicing rights portfolio with a close anticipated for November 30, 2023.
  • In September 2023, dissolved First Savings Insurance Risk Management, Inc., the Company’s captive insurance subsidiary.
  • In October 2023, announced that the Bank will cease national originate-to-sell mortgage banking operations during the quarter ending December 31, 2023.

(1) Non-GAAP net income and net income per diluted share exclude certain nonrecurring items. A reconciliation to GAAP and discussion of the use of non-GAAP measures is included in the table at the end of this release.

Results of Operations for the Fiscal Years Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Net interest income increased $922,000, or 1.5%, to $61.6 million for the year ended September 30, 2023 as compared to the prior year. The increase in net interest income was due to a $32.0 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $31.1 million increase in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $385.8 million, from $1.67 billion for 2022 to $2.05 billion for 2023, and an increase in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.35% for 2022 to 5.13% for 2023. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of loans of $322.9 million and an increase in the average balance of investment securities of $67.2 million. Interest expense increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $390.6 million, from $1.32 billion for 2022 to $1.71 billion for 2023, and an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.78% for 2022 to 2.44% for 2023. The increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2023 was due primarily to higher rates paid for FHLB borrowings, brokered deposits, and money market deposit accounts primarily as a result of increased market interest rates and a $91.4 million migration of deposit balances from noninterest-bearing to interest-bearing.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $2.6 million for the year ended September 30, 2023 due primarily to loan portfolio growth, compared to a provision for loan losses of $1.9 million for the prior year. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, increased $3.1 million from $10.9 million at September 30, 2022 to $13.9 million at September 30, 2023. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $1.1 million for the year ended September 30, 2023, of which $873,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $849,000 in 2022, of which $733,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.

Noninterest income decreased $25.9 million for the year ended September 30, 2023 as compared to the prior year. The decrease was due primarily to a $24.0 million decrease in mortgage banking income in 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease in mortgage banking income was primarily due to lower origination and sales volume in 2023 compared to 2022. Mortgage loans originated for sale were $587.7 million in the year ended September 30, 2023 as compared to $1.61 billion for the prior year.

Noninterest expense decreased $16.5 million for the year ended September 30, 2023 as compared to the prior year. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in compensation and benefits and professional fees of $17.3 million and $3.7 million, respectively, partially offset by a $2.2 million increase in data processing expense. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense was due primarily to a reduction in staff and incentive compensation for the Company’s mortgage banking segment as a result of decreased mortgage banking volume. The decrease in professional fees was due primarily to a $2.0 million consulting fee incurred in 2022 in connection with negotiating a new core processing contract. The increase in data processing expense is primarily due to one-time charges totaling $1.4 million in connection with the conversion of the Bank’s data processing system.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $10,000 for the year ended September 30, 2023 compared to income tax expense of $1.9 million for the prior year. The effective tax rate for the 2023 period was 0.1% as compared to 11.1% for 2022. The decrease in the effective tax rate in 2023 was primarily due to the recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in 2023 and lower pre-tax income in 2023 as compared to 2022. The lower pre-tax income for 2023 is due primarily to losses incurred for mortgage banking operations, professional fees related to mortgage banking loss contingencies, and expenses related to the conversion of the Bank’s data processing system.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

The Company reported a net loss of $747,000, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Excluding nonrecurring items, the Company reported net income of $2.8 million (non-GAAP measure)(1) and net income per diluted share of $0.41 (non-GAAP measure)(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2023; compared to net income of $3.1 million (non-GAAP measure)(1) and net income per diluted share of $0.44 (non-GAAP measure)(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Net interest income decreased $1.3 million, or 7.7%, to $15.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 as compared to the same period 2022. The decrease in net interest income was due to an $8.3 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by a $7.0 million increase in interest income. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $257.0 million, from $1.85 billion for 2022 to $2.11 billion for 2023, and an increase in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.64% for 2022 to 5.42% for 2023. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was primarily due to increases in the average balance of loans $317.6 million, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of investment securities of $58.9 million. Interest expense increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $311.5 million, from $1.48 billion for 2022 to $1.79 billion for 2023, and an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 1.12% for 2022 to 2.82% for 2023. The increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2023 was due primarily to higher rates for FHLB borrowings, brokered deposits, and money market deposit accounts as a result of increased market interest rates.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $815,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $880,000 for the same period in 2022. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $753,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, of which $609,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $500,000 in 2022, of which $404,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.

Noninterest income increased $911,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The increase was due primarily to an increases in mortgage banking income of $772,000. The increase in mortgage banking income was primarily due to higher origination, sales volume, and gain on sale margins in the 2023 period compared to 2022. Mortgage loans originated for sale were $195.5 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023 as compared to $186.0 million in the same period in 2022.

Noninterest expense increased $2.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The increase was due primarily to increases in other operating expense and data processing of $2.7 million and $1.4 million, respectively, partially offset by a decrease of $2.6 million in professional fees. The increase in other operating expense was primarily due to SBA-guaranteed loan contingencies and mortgage banking loss contingencies, including related professional fees, of $1.0 million and $1.6 million, respectively, during the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in data processing expense is primarily due to one-time charges totaling $1.3 million in connection with the conversion of the Bank’s data processing system. The decrease in professional fees was primarily due to a $2.0 million consulting fee incurred in the 2022 period in connection with negotiating the new data processing contract.

The Company recognized income tax benefit of $737,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to tax benefit of $446,000 for the same period in 2022. The increase in the income tax benefit was primarily due to the recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in 2023 and a pre-tax loss in 2023 compared to pre-tax income in 2022.

Comparison of Financial Condition at September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022

Total assets increased $195.1 million, from $2.09 billion at September 30, 2022 to $2.29 billion at September 30, 2023. Net loans held for investment increased $295.7 million during the year ended September 30, 2023 due primarily to growth in residential mortgage and single-tenant net lease commercial real estate loans. Available-for-sale securities decreased $88.8 million during the year ended September 30, 2023 due primarily to the sale of $78.5 million of securities in June 2023 and scheduled amortization and maturities. The proceeds from which were used to repay brokered deposits and FHLB borrowings.

Total liabilities increased $195.7 million due primarily to increases in total deposits and FHLB borrowings of $172.5 million and $55.9 million, respectively, partially offset by a $39.8 million decrease in other borrowings primarily due to the reversal of secured borrowings recorded at September 30, 2022. The increase in total deposits was due primarily increases in brokered deposits, money market deposit accounts, retail time deposits, and interest-bearing checking of $145.8 million, $85.5 million, $41.1 million and $21.6 million, respective, partially offset by decreases in noninterest-bearing deposits and savings accounts of $91.4 million and $30.1 million, respectively. The increases in deposits and FHLB borrowings were primarily used to fund loan growth. As of September 30, 2023, deposits exceeding the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 per insured account were 27.5% of total deposits and excluding public funds insured by the Indiana Public Deposit Insurance Fund, uninsured deposits totaled 12.8% of total deposits.

Common stockholders’ equity decreased $584,000, from $151.6 million at September 30, 2022 to $151.0 million at September 30, 2023, due primarily to a $2.6 million increase in treasury stock and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $2.5 million, partially offset by an increase in retained net income of $4.4 million. The increase in treasury stock was due to the repurchase of 124,710 of Company common shares during the year ended September 30, 2023. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss was primarily due to increasing long term market interest rates during the year ended September 30, 2023, which resulted in a decrease in the fair value of the available-for-sale securities portfolio. At September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has two national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate and SBA lending, with offices located predominately in the Midwest. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST community BANK, which fuels our success. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG.”

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions; changes in market interest rates; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Tony A. Schoen, CPA
Chief Financial Officer
812-283-0724

FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022
                   
  Three Months Ended   Years Ended    
OPERATING DATA: September 30,   September 30,    
(In thousands, except share and per share data)   2023       2022       2023       2022      
                   
Total interest income $ 28,137     $ 21,152     $ 103,229     $ 71,194      
Total interest expense   12,601       4,327       41,655       10,542      
                   
Net interest income   15,536       16,825       61,574       60,652      
Provision for loan losses   815       880       2,612       1,908      
                   
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   14,721       15,945       58,962       58,744      
                   
Total noninterest income   5,442       4,531       25,342       51,227      
Total noninterest expense   21,647       19,514       76,122       92,662      
                   
Income (loss) before income taxes   (1,484 )     962       8,182       17,309      
Income tax expense (benefit)   (737 )     (446 )     10       1,923      
                   
Net income (loss) $ (747 )   $ 1,408     $ 8,172     $ 15,386      
                   
Net income (loss) per share, basic $ (0.11 )   $ 0.20     $ 1.19     $ 2.18      
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   6,817,365       6,988,873       6,848,311       7,058,550      
                   
Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.11 )   $ 0.20     $ 1.19     $ 2.15      
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   6,837,919       7,056,138       6,880,072       7,141,846      
                   
                   
Performance ratios (annualized)                  
Return on average assets   (0.13 %)     0.28 %     0.37 %     0.83 %    
Return on average equity   (1.82 %)     3.30 %     5.04 %     8.65 %    
Return on average common stockholders' equity   (1.82 %)     3.30 %     5.04 %     8.65 %    
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)   3.03 %     3.75 %     3.10 %     3.72 %    
Efficiency ratio   103.19 %     91.37 %     87.58 %     82.82 %    
                   
          QTD       FYTD
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA: September 30,   June 30,   Increase   September 30,   Increase
(In thousands, except per share data)   2023       2023     (Decrease)     2022     (Decrease)
                   
Total assets $ 2,288,854     $ 2,260,421     $ 28,433     $ 2,093,725     $ 195,129  
Cash and cash equivalents   30,845       42,475       (11,630 )     41,665       (10,820 )
Investment securities   229,039       249,788       (20,749 )     318,075       (89,036 )
Loans held for sale   45,855       63,142       (17,287 )     60,462       (14,607 )
Gross loans   1,787,143       1,708,127       79,016       1,489,904       297,239  
Allowance for loan losses   16,900       16,838       62       15,360       1,540  
Interest earning assets   2,083,397       2,048,891       34,506       1,898,051       185,346  
Goodwill   9,848       9,848       -       9,848       -  
Core deposit intangibles   561       614       (53 )     775       (214 )
Loan servicing rights   62,819       64,139       (1,320 )     67,194       (4,375 )
Noninterest-bearing deposits   248,759       315,602       (66,843 )     340,172       (91,413 )
Interest-bearing deposits (1)   1,439,557       1,344,163       95,394       1,175,662       263,895  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   363,183       345,000       18,183       307,303       55,880  
Subordinated debt and other borrowings   48,444       48,387       57       88,206       (39,762 )
Total liabilities   2,137,873       2,095,353       42,520       1,942,160       195,713  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (29,587 )     (17,565 )     (12,022 )     (27,079 )     (2,508 )
Stockholders' equity   150,981       165,068       (14,087 )     151,565       (584 )
                   
Book value per share $ 21.99     $ 24.04     $ (2.06 )   $ 21.74     $ 0.25  
Tangible book value per share (2)   20.47       22.52       (2.05 )     20.22       0.25  
                   
Non-performing assets:                  
Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed $ 5,091     $ 5,753     $ (662 )   $ 5,474     $ (383 )
Nonaccrual loans   8,857       5,954       2,903       5,382       3,475  
Total nonaccrual loans $ 13,948     $ 11,707     $ 2,241     $ 10,856     $ 3,092  
Accruing loans past due 90 days   -       -       -       -       -  
Total non-performing loans   13,948       11,707       2,241       10,856       3,092  
Foreclosed real estate   474       30       444       -       474  
Troubled debt restructurings classified as performing loans   1,266       2,373       (1,107 )     2,714       (1,448 )
Total non-performing assets $ 15,688     $ 14,110     $ 1,578     $ 13,570     $ 2,118  
                   
Asset quality ratios:                  
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans   0.95 %     0.99 %     (0.04 %)     1.03 %     (0.08 %)
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans   121.16 %     143.83 %     (22.66 %)     141.49 %     (20.32 %)
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans   0.78 %     0.69 %     0.10 %     0.73 %     0.05 %
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets   0.69 %     0.62 %     0.06 %     0.65 %     0.04 %
                   
(1) Includes $438.3, $414.2 million and $292.5 million of brokered certificates of deposit at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively.    
                   
(2) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item.            
                   
                   
                   
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):                  
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's            
performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to        
evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the        
Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.        
               
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended    
Net Income September 30,   September 30,    
(In thousands)   2023       2022       2023       2022      
                   
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company (non-GAAP) $ 2,824     $ 3,137     $ 12,731     $ 17,115      
Plus: Gain from repurchase of subordinated debt, net of tax effect   -       -       513       -      
Less: Net loss on sales of available for sale securities and time deposits, net of tax effect   -       -       (429 )     -      
Less: Data processing contract consulting, net of tax effect   -       (1,575 )     -       (1,575 )    
Less: Data processing system conversion, net of tax effect   (979 )     -       (1,119 )     -      
Less: MSR valuation allowance for intended sale, net of tax effect   (598 )     -       (598 )     -      
Less: SBA-guaranteed loan contingency, net of tax effect   (779 )     (154 )     (1,160 )     (154 )    
Less: Mortgage banking loss contingencies, net of tax effect   (296 )     -       (847 )     -      
Less: Professional fees related to mortgage banking loss contingencies, net of tax effect   (919 )     -       (919 )     -      
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company (GAAP) $ (747 )   $ 1,408     $ 8,172     $ 15,386      
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended    
Net Income per Share, Diluted September 30,   September 30,    
    2023       2022       2023       2022      
                   
Net income (loss) per share, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.41     $ 0.44     $ 1.85     $ 2.40      
Plus: Gain from repurchase of subordinated debt, net of tax effect   -       -       0.07       -      
Less: Net loss on sales of available for sale securities and time deposits, net of tax effect   -       -       (0.06 )     -      
Less: Data processing contract consulting, net of tax effect   -       (0.22 )     -       (0.22 )    
Less: Data processing system conversion, net of tax effect   (0.14 )     -       (0.16 )     -      
Less: MSR valuation allowance for intended sale, net of tax effect   (0.09 )     -       (0.09 )     -      
Less: SBA-guaranteed loan contingency, net of tax effect   (0.11 )     (0.02 )     (0.17 )     (0.02 )    
Less: Mortgage banking loss contingencies, net of tax effect   (0.05 )     -       (0.12 )     -      
Less: Professional fees related to mortgage banking loss contingencies, net of tax effect   (0.13 )     -       (0.13 )     -      
Net income (loss) per share, diluted (GAAP) $ (0.11 )   $ 0.20     $ 1.19     $ 2.16      
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended    
Efficiency Ratio September 30,   September 30,    
(In thousands)   2023       2022       2023       2022      
                   
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 15,536     $ 16,825     $ 61,574     $ 60,652      
                   
Noninterest income (GAAP)   5,442       4,531       25,342       51,227      
                   
Noninterest expense (GAAP)   21,647       19,514       76,122       92,662      
                   
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   103.19 %     91.37 %     87.58 %     82.82 %    
                   
                   
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 15,536     $ 16,825     $ 61,574     $ 60,652      
                   
Noninterest income (GAAP)   5,442       4,531       25,342       51,227      
Plus: Gain from repurchase of subordinated debt   -       -       660       -      
Less: Net loss on sales of available for sale securities and time deposits   -       -       (551 )     -      
Noninterest income (Non-GAAP)   5,442       4,531       25,451       51,227      
                   
Noninterest expense (GAAP)   21,647       19,514       76,122       92,662      
Less: Data processing contract consulting   -       (2,017 )     -       (2,017 )    
Less: Data processing system conversion   (1,259 )     -       (1,439 )     -      
Less: MSR valuation allowance for intended sale   (769 )     -       (769 )     -      
Less: SBA-guaranteed loan contingency   (1,001 )     (197 )     (1,491 )     (197 )    
Less: Mortgage banking loss contingencies   (380 )     -       (1,089 )     -      
Less: Professional fees related to mortgage banking loss contingencies   (1,181 )     -       (1,181 )     -      
Noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 17,057     $ 17,300     $ 70,153     $ 90,448      
                   
Efficiency ratio (excluding nonrecurring items) (non-GAAP)   81.31 %     81.01 %     80.61 %     80.84 %    
                   
          QTD       FYTD
Tangible Book Value Per Share September 30,   June 30,   Increase   September 30,   Increase
(In thousands, except share and per share data)   2023       2023     (Decrease)     2022     (Decrease)
                   
Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests (GAAP) $ 150,981     $ 165,068     $ (14,087 )   $ 151,565     $ (584 )
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles   (10,409 )     (10,462 )     53       (10,623 )     214  
Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 140,572     $ 154,606       (14,034 )   $ 140,942       (370 )
                   
Outstanding common shares   6,867,121       6,865,921       1,200       6,970,631       (103,510 )
                   
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 20.47     $ 22.52     $ (2.05 )   $ 20.22     $ 0.25  
                   
Book value per share (GAAP) $ 21.99     $ 24.04     $ (2.06 )   $ 21.74     $ 0.25  
                   
                   
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED): As of
Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(In thousands, except per share data)   2023       2023       2023       2022       2022  
                   
Total cash and cash equivalents $ 30,845     $ 42,475     $ 41,810     $ 38,278     $ 41,665  
Total investment securities   229,039       249,788       336,317       330,683       318,075  
Total loans held for sale   45,855       63,142       48,783       44,281       60,462  
Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses   1,770,243       1,691,289       1,598,440       1,582,940       1,474,544  
Loan servicing rights   62,819       64,139       65,045       65,598       67,194  
Total assets   2,288,854       2,260,421       2,239,606       2,196,919       2,093,725  
                   
Retail deposits $ 1,249,997     $ 1,245,534     $ 1,206,154     $ 1,211,677     $ 1,223,330  
Brokered deposits   438,319       414,231       336,728       326,164       292,504  
Total deposits   1,688,316       1,659,765       1,542,882       1,537,841       1,515,834  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   363,183       345,000       437,795       377,643       307,303  
                   
Common stock and additional paid-in capital $ 27,064     $ 27,518     $ 27,443     $ 27,425     $ 26,848  
Retained earnings - substantially restricted   166,306       168,015       166,652       163,890       161,927  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (29,587 )     (17,565 )     (14,199 )     (19,000 )     (27,079 )
Unearned stock compensation   (1,015 )     (1,113 )     (1,211 )     (1,361 )     (969 )
Less treasury stock, at cost   (11,787 )     (11,787 )     (11,787 )     (10,810 )     (9,162 )
Total stockholders' equity   150,981       165,068       166,898       160,144       151,565  
                   
Outstanding common shares   6,867,121       6,865,921       6,865,921       6,917,921       6,970,631  
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended
Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(In thousands, except per share data)   2023       2023       2023       2022       2022  
                   
Total interest income $ 28,137     $ 26,798     $ 24,811     $ 23,483     $ 21,152  
Total interest expense   12,601       11,933       9,899       7,222       4,327  
Net interest income   15,536       14,865       14,912       16,261       16,825  
Provision for loan losses   815       441       372       984       880  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   14,721       14,424       14,540       15,277       15,945  
                   
Total noninterest income   5,442       7,196       7,516       5,188       4,531  
Total noninterest expense   21,647       18,965       17,999       17,511       19,514  
Income (loss) before income taxes   (1,484 )     2,655       4,057       2,954       962  
Income tax expense (benefit)   (737 )     331       333       83       (446 )
Net income (loss) $ (747 )   $ 2,324     $ 3,724     $ 2,871     $ 1,408  
                   
                   
Net income (loss) per share, basic $ (0.11 )   $ 0.34     $ 0.54     $ 0.42     $ 0.20  
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   6,817,365       6,816,608       6,842,897       6,915,909       6,988,873  
                   
Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.11 )   $ 0.34     $ 0.54     $ 0.41     $ 0.20  
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   6,837,919       6,819,748       6,881,496       6,972,055       7,056,138  
                   
                   
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized)   2023       2023       2023       2022       2022  
                   
Return on average assets   (0.13 %)     0.41 %     0.68 %     0.54 %     0.28 %
Return on average equity   (1.82 %)     5.60 %     9.15 %     7.50 %     3.30 %
Return on average common stockholders' equity   (1.82 %)     5.60 %     9.15 %     7.50 %     3.30 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)   3.03 %     2.94 %     3.06 %     3.41 %     3.75 %
Efficiency ratio   103.19 %     85.97 %     80.25 %     81.64 %     91.37 %
                   
                   
  As of or for the Three Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios   2023       2023       2023       2022       2022  
                   
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans   0.78 %     0.69 %     0.77 %     0.72 %     0.73 %
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets   0.69 %     0.62 %     0.67 %     0.64 %     0.65 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans   0.95 %     0.99 %     1.02 %     1.01 %     1.03 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans   121.16 %     143.83 %     132.20 %     139.55 %     141.49 %
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans   0.04 %     0.00 %     -0.00 %     0.02 %     0.03 %
                   
                   
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended
Segmented Statements of Income Information September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(In thousands, except per share data)   2023       2023       2023       2022       2022  
                   
Core Banking Segment:                  
Net interest income $ 14,167     $ 13,407     $ 13,632     $ 15,008     $ 14,994  
Provision for loan losses   1,266       880       422       701       769  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   12,901       12,527       13,210       14,307       14,225  
Noninterest income   2,136       1,965       1,733       1,928       1,808  
Noninterest expense   13,559       11,010       10,651       9,797       10,499  
Income before income taxes   1,478       3,482       4,292       6,438       5,534  
Income tax expense   3       561       401       946       735  
Net income $ 1,475     $ 2,921     $ 3,891     $ 5,492     $ 4,799  
                   
SBA Lending Segment (Q2):                  
Net interest income $ 990     $ 1,098     $ 1,093     $ 995     $ 1,182  
Provision (credit) for loan losses   (451 )     (439 )     (50 )     283       111  
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses   1,441       1,537       1,143       712       1,071  
Noninterest income   367       580       1,636       754       480  
Noninterest expense   2,907       2,107       2,662       1,924       1,891  
Income (loss) before income taxes   (1,099 )     10       117       (458 )     (340 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   (273 )     (21 )     20       (107 )     (123 )
Net income (loss) $ (826 )   $ 31     $ 97     $ (351 )   $ (217 )
                   
Mortgage Banking Segment:                  
Net interest income $ 379     $ 360     $ 187     $ 258     $ 649  
Provision for loan losses   -       -       -       -       -  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   379       360       187       258       649  
Noninterest income   2,939       4,651       4,147       2,506       2,243  
Noninterest expense   5,181       5,848       4,686       5,790       7,124  
Loss before income taxes   (1,863 )     (837 )     (352 )     (3,026 )     (4,232 )
Income tax benefit   (467 )     (209 )     (88 )     (756 )     (1,058 )
Net loss $ (1,396 )   $ (628 )   $ (264 )   $ (2,270 )   $ (3,174 )
                   
Net Income (Loss) Per Share by Segment                  
Net income per share, basic - Core Banking $ 0.22     $ 0.43     $ 0.57     $ 0.80     $ 0.68  
Net income (loss) per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2)   (0.12 )     -       0.01       (0.05 )     (0.03 )
Net income (loss) per share, basic - Mortgage Banking   (0.21 )     (0.09 )     (0.04 )     (0.33 )     (0.45 )
Total net income (loss) per share, basic $ (0.11 )   $ 0.34     $ 0.54     $ 0.42     $ 0.20  
                   
Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share by Segment                  
Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking $ 0.22     $ 0.43     $ 0.57     $ 0.79     $ 0.68  
Net income (loss) per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2)   (0.12 )     -       0.01       (0.05 )     (0.03 )
Net income (loss) per share, diluted - Mortgage Banking   (0.21 )     (0.09 )     (0.04 )     (0.33 )     (0.45 )
Total net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.11 )   $ 0.34     $ 0.54     $ 0.41     $ 0.20  
                   
Return on Average Assets by Segment (annualized)                  
Core Banking   0.28 %     0.61 %     0.85 %     1.17 %     1.08 %
SBA Lending   (3.81 %)     0.15 %     0.42 %     (1.38 %)     (0.85 %)
Mortgage Banking   (6.31 %)     (2.24 %)     (1.14 %)     (9.31 %)     (9.44 %)
                   
Efficiency Ratio by Segment (annualized)                  
Core Banking   83.17 %     71.62 %     69.32 %     57.85 %     62.49 %
SBA Lending   214.22 %     125.57 %     97.54 %     110.01 %     113.78 %
Mortgage Banking   156.15 %     116.70 %     108.12 %     209.48 %     246.33 %
                   
                   
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended
Noninterest Expense Detail by Segment September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(In thousands)   2023       2023       2023       2022       2022  
                   
Core Banking Segment:                  
Compensation (3) $ 6,528     $ 4,978     $ 5,578     $ 5,275     $ 4,444  
Occupancy   1,418       1,738       1,401       1,443       1,374  
Advertising   404       334       298       213       272  
Other   5,209       3,960       3,374       2,866       4,409  
Total Noninterest Expense $ 13,559     $ 11,010     $ 10,651     $ 9,797     $ 10,499  
                   
SBA Lending Segment (Q2):                  
Compensation $ 1,533     $ 1,803     $ 1,800     $ 1,622     $ 1,690  
Occupancy   68       70       70       54       41  
Advertising   10       11       8       2       8  
Other   1,296       223       784       246       152  
Total Noninterest Expense $ 2,907     $ 2,107     $ 2,662     $ 1,924     $ 1,891  
                   
Mortgage Banking Segment:                  
Compensation (3) $ 3,647     $ 4,357     $ 3,029     $ 3,788     $ 5,091  
Occupancy   395       469       449       363       491  
Advertising   129       191       213       203       319  
Other   1,010       831       995       1,436       1,223  
Total Noninterest Expense $ 5,181     $ 5,848     $ 4,686     $ 5,790     $ 7,124  
                   
(3) Compensation includes increases for Core Banking and corresponding decreases for Mortgage                  
Banking segment that represent intersegment allocations for loans originated by the                  
Mortgage Banking segment to be held for investment in the Core Banking loan portfolio of: $ 1,516     $ 1,440     $ 1,328     $ 1,192     $ 945  
                   
                   
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended
Mortgage Banking Noninterest Expense Fixed vs. Variable September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(In thousands)   2023       2023       2023       2022       2022  
                   
Noninterest Expense - Fixed Expenses $ 3,467     $ 3,715     $ 3,513     $ 4,561     $ 5,724  
Noninterest Expense - Variable Expenses (4)   1,714       2,133       1,173       1,229       1,400  
Total Noninterest Expense $ 5,181     $ 5,848     $ 4,686     $ 5,790     $ 7,124  
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended
SBA Lending (Q2) Data September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(In thousands, except percentage data)   2023       2023       2023       2022       2022  
                   
Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA $ 8,431     $ 7,721     $ 15,337     $ 11,293     $ 3,772  
                   
Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA $ 809     $ 780     $ 1,293     $ 936     $ 393  
Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA   9.60 %     10.10 %     8.43 %     8.29 %     10.42 %
                   
Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (5) $ 538     $ 497     $ 907     $ 775     $ 249  
Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA   6.38 %     6.44 %     5.91 %     6.86 %     6.60 %
                   
  Three Months Ended
Mortgage Banking Data September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(In thousands, except percentage data)   2023       2023       2023       2022       2022  
                   
Mortgage originations for sale in the secondary market $ 195,469     $ 199,601     $ 115,011     $ 77,605     $ 185,981  
                   
Mortgage sales $ 220,609     $ 185,557     $ 99,711     $ 96,177     $ 241,804  
                   
Gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking (6) $ 3,304     $ 3,570     $ 2,308     $ 1,217     $ 2,630  
Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking   1.50 %     1.92 %     2.31 %     1.27 %     1.09 %
                   
Mortgage banking income (7) $ 3,018     $ 4,668     $ 4,149     $ 2,496     $ 2,246  
                   
(4) Variable expenses include incentive compensation and advertising expenses.                  
                   
(5) Inclusive of gains on servicing assets and net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment.        
                   
(6) Inclusive of gains on capitalized mortgage servicing rights, realized hedging gains and loan fees, and net of lender credits and other investor expenses.        
                   
(7) Inclusive of loan fees, servicing income, gains or losses on mortgage servicing rights, fair value adjustments and gains or losses on derivative instruments, and net of lender credits and other investor expenses.
                   
                   
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended
Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(In thousands)   2023       2023       2023       2022       2022  
Interest-earning assets                  
Average balances:                  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 21,631     $ 20,661     $ 27,649     $ 19,379     $ 28,318  
Loans   1,796,749       1,719,733       1,621,147       1,583,182       1,479,167  
Investment securities - taxable   105,393       109,319       110,373       111,936       94,836  
Investment securities - nontaxable   160,829       234,118       242,530       241,504       230,312  
FRB and FHLB stock   24,939       24,509       23,289       20,063       19,890  
Total interest-earning assets $ 2,109,541     $ 2,108,340     $ 2,024,988     $ 1,976,064     $ 1,852,523  
                   
Interest income (tax equivalent basis):                  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 266     $ 267     $ 192     $ 144     $ 97  
Loans   25,214       23,279       21,339       20,222       18,029  
Investment securities - taxable   969       984       957       955       740  
Investment securities - nontaxable   1,695       2,456       2,533       2,505       2,352  
FRB and FHLB stock   428       423       364       220       265  
Total interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 28,572     $ 27,409     $ 25,385     $ 24,046     $ 21,483  
                   
Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized):                  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   4.92 %     5.17 %     2.78 %     2.97 %     1.37 %
Loans   5.61 %     5.41 %     5.27 %     5.11 %     4.88 %
Investment securities - taxable   3.68 %     3.60 %     3.47 %     3.41 %     3.12 %
Investment securities - nontaxable   4.22 %     4.20 %     4.18 %     4.15 %     4.08 %
FRB and FHLB stock   6.86 %     6.90 %     6.25 %     4.39 %     5.33 %
Total interest-earning assets   5.42 %     5.20 %     5.01 %     4.87 %     4.64 %
                   
Interest-bearing liabilities                  
Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,385,994     $ 1,278,776     $ 1,251,080     $ 1,213,419     $ 1,125,659  
Fed funds purchased   76       11       -       -       -  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   353,890       434,182       374,593       311,146       301,027  
Subordinated debt and other borrowings   48,406       49,339       50,293       88,304       50,179  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,788,366     $ 1,762,308     $ 1,675,966     $ 1,612,869     $ 1,476,865  
                   
Interest expense:                  
Interest-bearing deposits $ 9,457     $ 7,791     $ 6,265     $ 4,158     $ 2,306  
Repurchase agreements   -       -       -       -       -  
Fed funds purchased   1       -       -       -       -  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   2,459       3,446       2,915       1,919       1,111  
Subordinated debt and other borrowings   684       696       719       1,145       714  
Total interest expense $ 12,601     $ 11,933     $ 9,899     $ 7,222     $ 4,131  
                   
Weighted average cost (annualized):                  
Interest-bearing deposits   2.73 %     2.44 %     2.00 %     1.37 %     0.82 %
Fed funds purchased   5.26 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   2.78 %     3.17 %     3.11 %     2.47 %     1.48 %
Subordinated debt and other borrowings   5.65 %     5.64 %     5.72 %     5.19 %     5.69 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2.82 %     2.71 %     2.36 %     1.79 %     1.12 %
                   
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis) $ 15,971     $ 15,476     $ 15,486     $ 16,824     $ 17,352  
Less: taxable equivalent adjustment   (435 )     (611 )     (574 )     (563 )     (527 )
Net interest income $ 15,536     $ 14,865     $ 14,912     $ 16,261     $ 16,825  
                   
Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis, annualized)   2.60 %     2.49 %     2.65 %     3.08 %     3.52 %
                   
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis, annualized)   3.03 %     2.94 %     3.06 %     3.41 %     3.75 %
                   

 


