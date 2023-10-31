First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results For The Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2023

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $8.2 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, for the year ended September 30, 2023 compared to net income of $15.4 million, or $2.15 per diluted share, for the year ended September 30, 2022. Excluding nonrecurring items, the Company reported net income of $12.7 million (non-GAAP measure)(1) and net income per diluted share of $1.85 (non-GAAP measure)(1) for the year ended September 30, 2023; compared to net income of $17.1 million (non-GAAP measure)(1) and net income per diluted share of $2.40 (non-GAAP measure)(1) for the year ended September 30, 2022.



Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, stated “As we navigated the challenging environment for the banking industry during fiscal 2023, we focused on reducing balance sheet and operating inefficiencies, risks that could result in earnings volatility, and complexity of the organization, particularly in the fourth fiscal quarter. Many of these measures are highlighted below and quantified in the included table reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. In addition to these repositioning measures, we focused on core banking; asset quality; selective high-quality lending; deposit growth; building the SBA lending pipeline; and improvement of liquidity, capital and interest rate sensitivity positions. We believe the measures taken will deliver shareholder value and we’ll continue to evaluate options that will further position the Company for future success.”

Recent Actions to Reduce Inefficiencies and Potential Earnings Volatility

In the June 2023 quarter ended, utilized gain on repurchase of subordinated debt as an opportunity to sell $78.5 million of available for sale securities that were yielding less than the marginal cost of funding.

In August 2023, converted the Bank’s data processing system to FIS Horizon.

In September 2023, entered into a letter of intent to sell the Bank’s residential mortgage servicing rights portfolio with a close anticipated for November 30, 2023.

In September 2023, dissolved First Savings Insurance Risk Management, Inc., the Company’s captive insurance subsidiary.

In October 2023, announced that the Bank will cease national originate-to-sell mortgage banking operations during the quarter ending December 31, 2023.

(1) Non-GAAP net income and net income per diluted share exclude certain nonrecurring items. A reconciliation to GAAP and discussion of the use of non-GAAP measures is included in the table at the end of this release.

Results of Operations for the Fiscal Years Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Net interest income increased $922,000, or 1.5%, to $61.6 million for the year ended September 30, 2023 as compared to the prior year. The increase in net interest income was due to a $32.0 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $31.1 million increase in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $385.8 million, from $1.67 billion for 2022 to $2.05 billion for 2023, and an increase in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.35% for 2022 to 5.13% for 2023. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of loans of $322.9 million and an increase in the average balance of investment securities of $67.2 million. Interest expense increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $390.6 million, from $1.32 billion for 2022 to $1.71 billion for 2023, and an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.78% for 2022 to 2.44% for 2023. The increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2023 was due primarily to higher rates paid for FHLB borrowings, brokered deposits, and money market deposit accounts primarily as a result of increased market interest rates and a $91.4 million migration of deposit balances from noninterest-bearing to interest-bearing.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $2.6 million for the year ended September 30, 2023 due primarily to loan portfolio growth, compared to a provision for loan losses of $1.9 million for the prior year. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, increased $3.1 million from $10.9 million at September 30, 2022 to $13.9 million at September 30, 2023. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $1.1 million for the year ended September 30, 2023, of which $873,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $849,000 in 2022, of which $733,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.

Noninterest income decreased $25.9 million for the year ended September 30, 2023 as compared to the prior year. The decrease was due primarily to a $24.0 million decrease in mortgage banking income in 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease in mortgage banking income was primarily due to lower origination and sales volume in 2023 compared to 2022. Mortgage loans originated for sale were $587.7 million in the year ended September 30, 2023 as compared to $1.61 billion for the prior year.

Noninterest expense decreased $16.5 million for the year ended September 30, 2023 as compared to the prior year. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in compensation and benefits and professional fees of $17.3 million and $3.7 million, respectively, partially offset by a $2.2 million increase in data processing expense. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense was due primarily to a reduction in staff and incentive compensation for the Company’s mortgage banking segment as a result of decreased mortgage banking volume. The decrease in professional fees was due primarily to a $2.0 million consulting fee incurred in 2022 in connection with negotiating a new core processing contract. The increase in data processing expense is primarily due to one-time charges totaling $1.4 million in connection with the conversion of the Bank’s data processing system.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $10,000 for the year ended September 30, 2023 compared to income tax expense of $1.9 million for the prior year. The effective tax rate for the 2023 period was 0.1% as compared to 11.1% for 2022. The decrease in the effective tax rate in 2023 was primarily due to the recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in 2023 and lower pre-tax income in 2023 as compared to 2022. The lower pre-tax income for 2023 is due primarily to losses incurred for mortgage banking operations, professional fees related to mortgage banking loss contingencies, and expenses related to the conversion of the Bank’s data processing system.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

The Company reported a net loss of $747,000, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Excluding nonrecurring items, the Company reported net income of $2.8 million (non-GAAP measure)(1) and net income per diluted share of $0.41 (non-GAAP measure)(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2023; compared to net income of $3.1 million (non-GAAP measure)(1) and net income per diluted share of $0.44 (non-GAAP measure)(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Net interest income decreased $1.3 million, or 7.7%, to $15.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 as compared to the same period 2022. The decrease in net interest income was due to an $8.3 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by a $7.0 million increase in interest income. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $257.0 million, from $1.85 billion for 2022 to $2.11 billion for 2023, and an increase in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.64% for 2022 to 5.42% for 2023. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was primarily due to increases in the average balance of loans $317.6 million, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of investment securities of $58.9 million. Interest expense increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $311.5 million, from $1.48 billion for 2022 to $1.79 billion for 2023, and an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 1.12% for 2022 to 2.82% for 2023. The increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2023 was due primarily to higher rates for FHLB borrowings, brokered deposits, and money market deposit accounts as a result of increased market interest rates.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $815,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $880,000 for the same period in 2022. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $753,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, of which $609,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $500,000 in 2022, of which $404,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.

Noninterest income increased $911,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The increase was due primarily to an increases in mortgage banking income of $772,000. The increase in mortgage banking income was primarily due to higher origination, sales volume, and gain on sale margins in the 2023 period compared to 2022. Mortgage loans originated for sale were $195.5 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023 as compared to $186.0 million in the same period in 2022.

Noninterest expense increased $2.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The increase was due primarily to increases in other operating expense and data processing of $2.7 million and $1.4 million, respectively, partially offset by a decrease of $2.6 million in professional fees. The increase in other operating expense was primarily due to SBA-guaranteed loan contingencies and mortgage banking loss contingencies, including related professional fees, of $1.0 million and $1.6 million, respectively, during the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in data processing expense is primarily due to one-time charges totaling $1.3 million in connection with the conversion of the Bank’s data processing system. The decrease in professional fees was primarily due to a $2.0 million consulting fee incurred in the 2022 period in connection with negotiating the new data processing contract.

The Company recognized income tax benefit of $737,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to tax benefit of $446,000 for the same period in 2022. The increase in the income tax benefit was primarily due to the recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in 2023 and a pre-tax loss in 2023 compared to pre-tax income in 2022.

Comparison of Financial Condition at September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022

Total assets increased $195.1 million, from $2.09 billion at September 30, 2022 to $2.29 billion at September 30, 2023. Net loans held for investment increased $295.7 million during the year ended September 30, 2023 due primarily to growth in residential mortgage and single-tenant net lease commercial real estate loans. Available-for-sale securities decreased $88.8 million during the year ended September 30, 2023 due primarily to the sale of $78.5 million of securities in June 2023 and scheduled amortization and maturities. The proceeds from which were used to repay brokered deposits and FHLB borrowings.

Total liabilities increased $195.7 million due primarily to increases in total deposits and FHLB borrowings of $172.5 million and $55.9 million, respectively, partially offset by a $39.8 million decrease in other borrowings primarily due to the reversal of secured borrowings recorded at September 30, 2022. The increase in total deposits was due primarily increases in brokered deposits, money market deposit accounts, retail time deposits, and interest-bearing checking of $145.8 million, $85.5 million, $41.1 million and $21.6 million, respective, partially offset by decreases in noninterest-bearing deposits and savings accounts of $91.4 million and $30.1 million, respectively. The increases in deposits and FHLB borrowings were primarily used to fund loan growth. As of September 30, 2023, deposits exceeding the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 per insured account were 27.5% of total deposits and excluding public funds insured by the Indiana Public Deposit Insurance Fund, uninsured deposits totaled 12.8% of total deposits.

Common stockholders’ equity decreased $584,000, from $151.6 million at September 30, 2022 to $151.0 million at September 30, 2023, due primarily to a $2.6 million increase in treasury stock and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $2.5 million, partially offset by an increase in retained net income of $4.4 million. The increase in treasury stock was due to the repurchase of 124,710 of Company common shares during the year ended September 30, 2023. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss was primarily due to increasing long term market interest rates during the year ended September 30, 2023, which resulted in a decrease in the fair value of the available-for-sale securities portfolio. At September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has two national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate and SBA lending, with offices located predominately in the Midwest. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST community BANK, which fuels our success. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG.”

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions; changes in market interest rates; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022 Three Months Ended Years Ended OPERATING DATA: September 30, September 30, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total interest income $ 28,137 $ 21,152 $ 103,229 $ 71,194 Total interest expense 12,601 4,327 41,655 10,542 Net interest income 15,536 16,825 61,574 60,652 Provision for loan losses 815 880 2,612 1,908 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,721 15,945 58,962 58,744 Total noninterest income 5,442 4,531 25,342 51,227 Total noninterest expense 21,647 19,514 76,122 92,662 Income (loss) before income taxes (1,484 ) 962 8,182 17,309 Income tax expense (benefit) (737 ) (446 ) 10 1,923 Net income (loss) $ (747 ) $ 1,408 $ 8,172 $ 15,386 Net income (loss) per share, basic $ (0.11 ) $ 0.20 $ 1.19 $ 2.18 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 6,817,365 6,988,873 6,848,311 7,058,550 Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.11 ) $ 0.20 $ 1.19 $ 2.15 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 6,837,919 7,056,138 6,880,072 7,141,846 Performance ratios (annualized) Return on average assets (0.13 %) 0.28 % 0.37 % 0.83 % Return on average equity (1.82 %) 3.30 % 5.04 % 8.65 % Return on average common stockholders' equity (1.82 %) 3.30 % 5.04 % 8.65 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 3.03 % 3.75 % 3.10 % 3.72 % Efficiency ratio 103.19 % 91.37 % 87.58 % 82.82 % QTD FYTD FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA: September 30, June 30, Increase September 30, Increase (In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 (Decrease) 2022 (Decrease) Total assets $ 2,288,854 $ 2,260,421 $ 28,433 $ 2,093,725 $ 195,129 Cash and cash equivalents 30,845 42,475 (11,630 ) 41,665 (10,820 ) Investment securities 229,039 249,788 (20,749 ) 318,075 (89,036 ) Loans held for sale 45,855 63,142 (17,287 ) 60,462 (14,607 ) Gross loans 1,787,143 1,708,127 79,016 1,489,904 297,239 Allowance for loan losses 16,900 16,838 62 15,360 1,540 Interest earning assets 2,083,397 2,048,891 34,506 1,898,051 185,346 Goodwill 9,848 9,848 - 9,848 - Core deposit intangibles 561 614 (53 ) 775 (214 ) Loan servicing rights 62,819 64,139 (1,320 ) 67,194 (4,375 ) Noninterest-bearing deposits 248,759 315,602 (66,843 ) 340,172 (91,413 ) Interest-bearing deposits (1) 1,439,557 1,344,163 95,394 1,175,662 263,895 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 363,183 345,000 18,183 307,303 55,880 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 48,444 48,387 57 88,206 (39,762 ) Total liabilities 2,137,873 2,095,353 42,520 1,942,160 195,713 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (29,587 ) (17,565 ) (12,022 ) (27,079 ) (2,508 ) Stockholders' equity 150,981 165,068 (14,087 ) 151,565 (584 ) Book value per share $ 21.99 $ 24.04 $ (2.06 ) $ 21.74 $ 0.25 Tangible book value per share (2) 20.47 22.52 (2.05 ) 20.22 0.25 Non-performing assets: Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed $ 5,091 $ 5,753 $ (662 ) $ 5,474 $ (383 ) Nonaccrual loans 8,857 5,954 2,903 5,382 3,475 Total nonaccrual loans $ 13,948 $ 11,707 $ 2,241 $ 10,856 $ 3,092 Accruing loans past due 90 days - - - - - Total non-performing loans 13,948 11,707 2,241 10,856 3,092 Foreclosed real estate 474 30 444 - 474 Troubled debt restructurings classified as performing loans 1,266 2,373 (1,107 ) 2,714 (1,448 ) Total non-performing assets $ 15,688 $ 14,110 $ 1,578 $ 13,570 $ 2,118 Asset quality ratios: Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans 0.95 % 0.99 % (0.04 %) 1.03 % (0.08 %) Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 121.16 % 143.83 % (22.66 %) 141.49 % (20.32 %) Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans 0.78 % 0.69 % 0.10 % 0.73 % 0.05 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.69 % 0.62 % 0.06 % 0.65 % 0.04 % (1) Includes $438.3, $414.2 million and $292.5 million of brokered certificates of deposit at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively. (2) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED): The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures. Three Months Ended Year Ended Net Income September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company (non-GAAP) $ 2,824 $ 3,137 $ 12,731 $ 17,115 Plus: Gain from repurchase of subordinated debt, net of tax effect - - 513 - Less: Net loss on sales of available for sale securities and time deposits, net of tax effect - - (429 ) - Less: Data processing contract consulting, net of tax effect - (1,575 ) - (1,575 ) Less: Data processing system conversion, net of tax effect (979 ) - (1,119 ) - Less: MSR valuation allowance for intended sale, net of tax effect (598 ) - (598 ) - Less: SBA-guaranteed loan contingency, net of tax effect (779 ) (154 ) (1,160 ) (154 ) Less: Mortgage banking loss contingencies, net of tax effect (296 ) - (847 ) - Less: Professional fees related to mortgage banking loss contingencies, net of tax effect (919 ) - (919 ) - Net income (loss) attributable to the Company (GAAP) $ (747 ) $ 1,408 $ 8,172 $ 15,386 Three Months Ended Year Ended Net Income per Share, Diluted September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) per share, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.41 $ 0.44 $ 1.85 $ 2.40 Plus: Gain from repurchase of subordinated debt, net of tax effect - - 0.07 - Less: Net loss on sales of available for sale securities and time deposits, net of tax effect - - (0.06 ) - Less: Data processing contract consulting, net of tax effect - (0.22 ) - (0.22 ) Less: Data processing system conversion, net of tax effect (0.14 ) - (0.16 ) - Less: MSR valuation allowance for intended sale, net of tax effect (0.09 ) - (0.09 ) - Less: SBA-guaranteed loan contingency, net of tax effect (0.11 ) (0.02 ) (0.17 ) (0.02 ) Less: Mortgage banking loss contingencies, net of tax effect (0.05 ) - (0.12 ) - Less: Professional fees related to mortgage banking loss contingencies, net of tax effect (0.13 ) - (0.13 ) - Net income (loss) per share, diluted (GAAP) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.20 $ 1.19 $ 2.16 Three Months Ended Year Ended Efficiency Ratio September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 15,536 $ 16,825 $ 61,574 $ 60,652 Noninterest income (GAAP) 5,442 4,531 25,342 51,227 Noninterest expense (GAAP) 21,647 19,514 76,122 92,662 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 103.19 % 91.37 % 87.58 % 82.82 % Net interest income (GAAP) $ 15,536 $ 16,825 $ 61,574 $ 60,652 Noninterest income (GAAP) 5,442 4,531 25,342 51,227 Plus: Gain from repurchase of subordinated debt - - 660 - Less: Net loss on sales of available for sale securities and time deposits - - (551 ) - Noninterest income (Non-GAAP) 5,442 4,531 25,451 51,227 Noninterest expense (GAAP) 21,647 19,514 76,122 92,662 Less: Data processing contract consulting - (2,017 ) - (2,017 ) Less: Data processing system conversion (1,259 ) - (1,439 ) - Less: MSR valuation allowance for intended sale (769 ) - (769 ) - Less: SBA-guaranteed loan contingency (1,001 ) (197 ) (1,491 ) (197 ) Less: Mortgage banking loss contingencies (380 ) - (1,089 ) - Less: Professional fees related to mortgage banking loss contingencies (1,181 ) - (1,181 ) - Noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 17,057 $ 17,300 $ 70,153 $ 90,448 Efficiency ratio (excluding nonrecurring items) (non-GAAP) 81.31 % 81.01 % 80.61 % 80.84 % QTD FYTD Tangible Book Value Per Share September 30, June 30, Increase September 30, Increase (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2023 (Decrease) 2022 (Decrease) Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests (GAAP) $ 150,981 $ 165,068 $ (14,087 ) $ 151,565 $ (584 ) Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles (10,409 ) (10,462 ) 53 (10,623 ) 214 Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 140,572 $ 154,606 (14,034 ) $ 140,942 (370 ) Outstanding common shares 6,867,121 6,865,921 1,200 6,970,631 (103,510 ) Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 20.47 $ 22.52 $ (2.05 ) $ 20.22 $ 0.25 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 21.99 $ 24.04 $ (2.06 ) $ 21.74 $ 0.25 SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED): As of Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Total cash and cash equivalents $ 30,845 $ 42,475 $ 41,810 $ 38,278 $ 41,665 Total investment securities 229,039 249,788 336,317 330,683 318,075 Total loans held for sale 45,855 63,142 48,783 44,281 60,462 Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses 1,770,243 1,691,289 1,598,440 1,582,940 1,474,544 Loan servicing rights 62,819 64,139 65,045 65,598 67,194 Total assets 2,288,854 2,260,421 2,239,606 2,196,919 2,093,725 Retail deposits $ 1,249,997 $ 1,245,534 $ 1,206,154 $ 1,211,677 $ 1,223,330 Brokered deposits 438,319 414,231 336,728 326,164 292,504 Total deposits 1,688,316 1,659,765 1,542,882 1,537,841 1,515,834 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 363,183 345,000 437,795 377,643 307,303 Common stock and additional paid-in capital $ 27,064 $ 27,518 $ 27,443 $ 27,425 $ 26,848 Retained earnings - substantially restricted 166,306 168,015 166,652 163,890 161,927 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (29,587 ) (17,565 ) (14,199 ) (19,000 ) (27,079 ) Unearned stock compensation (1,015 ) (1,113 ) (1,211 ) (1,361 ) (969 ) Less treasury stock, at cost (11,787 ) (11,787 ) (11,787 ) (10,810 ) (9,162 ) Total stockholders' equity 150,981 165,068 166,898 160,144 151,565 Outstanding common shares 6,867,121 6,865,921 6,865,921 6,917,921 6,970,631 Three Months Ended Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Total interest income $ 28,137 $ 26,798 $ 24,811 $ 23,483 $ 21,152 Total interest expense 12,601 11,933 9,899 7,222 4,327 Net interest income 15,536 14,865 14,912 16,261 16,825 Provision for loan losses 815 441 372 984 880 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,721 14,424 14,540 15,277 15,945 Total noninterest income 5,442 7,196 7,516 5,188 4,531 Total noninterest expense 21,647 18,965 17,999 17,511 19,514 Income (loss) before income taxes (1,484 ) 2,655 4,057 2,954 962 Income tax expense (benefit) (737 ) 331 333 83 (446 ) Net income (loss) $ (747 ) $ 2,324 $ 3,724 $ 2,871 $ 1,408 Net income (loss) per share, basic $ (0.11 ) $ 0.34 $ 0.54 $ 0.42 $ 0.20 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 6,817,365 6,816,608 6,842,897 6,915,909 6,988,873 Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.11 ) $ 0.34 $ 0.54 $ 0.41 $ 0.20 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 6,837,919 6,819,748 6,881,496 6,972,055 7,056,138 SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Return on average assets (0.13 %) 0.41 % 0.68 % 0.54 % 0.28 % Return on average equity (1.82 %) 5.60 % 9.15 % 7.50 % 3.30 % Return on average common stockholders' equity (1.82 %) 5.60 % 9.15 % 7.50 % 3.30 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 3.03 % 2.94 % 3.06 % 3.41 % 3.75 % Efficiency ratio 103.19 % 85.97 % 80.25 % 81.64 % 91.37 % As of or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans 0.78 % 0.69 % 0.77 % 0.72 % 0.73 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.69 % 0.62 % 0.67 % 0.64 % 0.65 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 0.95 % 0.99 % 1.02 % 1.01 % 1.03 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 121.16 % 143.83 % 132.20 % 139.55 % 141.49 % Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans 0.04 % 0.00 % -0.00 % 0.02 % 0.03 % SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Segmented Statements of Income Information September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Core Banking Segment: Net interest income $ 14,167 $ 13,407 $ 13,632 $ 15,008 $ 14,994 Provision for loan losses 1,266 880 422 701 769 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,901 12,527 13,210 14,307 14,225 Noninterest income 2,136 1,965 1,733 1,928 1,808 Noninterest expense 13,559 11,010 10,651 9,797 10,499 Income before income taxes 1,478 3,482 4,292 6,438 5,534 Income tax expense 3 561 401 946 735 Net income $ 1,475 $ 2,921 $ 3,891 $ 5,492 $ 4,799 SBA Lending Segment (Q2): Net interest income $ 990 $ 1,098 $ 1,093 $ 995 $ 1,182 Provision (credit) for loan losses (451 ) (439 ) (50 ) 283 111 Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 1,441 1,537 1,143 712 1,071 Noninterest income 367 580 1,636 754 480 Noninterest expense 2,907 2,107 2,662 1,924 1,891 Income (loss) before income taxes (1,099 ) 10 117 (458 ) (340 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (273 ) (21 ) 20 (107 ) (123 ) Net income (loss) $ (826 ) $ 31 $ 97 $ (351 ) $ (217 ) Mortgage Banking Segment: Net interest income $ 379 $ 360 $ 187 $ 258 $ 649 Provision for loan losses - - - - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 379 360 187 258 649 Noninterest income 2,939 4,651 4,147 2,506 2,243 Noninterest expense 5,181 5,848 4,686 5,790 7,124 Loss before income taxes (1,863 ) (837 ) (352 ) (3,026 ) (4,232 ) Income tax benefit (467 ) (209 ) (88 ) (756 ) (1,058 ) Net loss $ (1,396 ) $ (628 ) $ (264 ) $ (2,270 ) $ (3,174 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Share by Segment Net income per share, basic - Core Banking $ 0.22 $ 0.43 $ 0.57 $ 0.80 $ 0.68 Net income (loss) per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2) (0.12 ) - 0.01 (0.05 ) (0.03 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic - Mortgage Banking (0.21 ) (0.09 ) (0.04 ) (0.33 ) (0.45 ) Total net income (loss) per share, basic $ (0.11 ) $ 0.34 $ 0.54 $ 0.42 $ 0.20 Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share by Segment Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking $ 0.22 $ 0.43 $ 0.57 $ 0.79 $ 0.68 Net income (loss) per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2) (0.12 ) - 0.01 (0.05 ) (0.03 ) Net income (loss) per share, diluted - Mortgage Banking (0.21 ) (0.09 ) (0.04 ) (0.33 ) (0.45 ) Total net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.11 ) $ 0.34 $ 0.54 $ 0.41 $ 0.20 Return on Average Assets by Segment (annualized) Core Banking 0.28 % 0.61 % 0.85 % 1.17 % 1.08 % SBA Lending (3.81 %) 0.15 % 0.42 % (1.38 %) (0.85 %) Mortgage Banking (6.31 %) (2.24 %) (1.14 %) (9.31 %) (9.44 %) Efficiency Ratio by Segment (annualized) Core Banking 83.17 % 71.62 % 69.32 % 57.85 % 62.49 % SBA Lending 214.22 % 125.57 % 97.54 % 110.01 % 113.78 % Mortgage Banking 156.15 % 116.70 % 108.12 % 209.48 % 246.33 % SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Noninterest Expense Detail by Segment September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Core Banking Segment: Compensation (3) $ 6,528 $ 4,978 $ 5,578 $ 5,275 $ 4,444 Occupancy 1,418 1,738 1,401 1,443 1,374 Advertising 404 334 298 213 272 Other 5,209 3,960 3,374 2,866 4,409 Total Noninterest Expense $ 13,559 $ 11,010 $ 10,651 $ 9,797 $ 10,499 SBA Lending Segment (Q2): Compensation $ 1,533 $ 1,803 $ 1,800 $ 1,622 $ 1,690 Occupancy 68 70 70 54 41 Advertising 10 11 8 2 8 Other 1,296 223 784 246 152 Total Noninterest Expense $ 2,907 $ 2,107 $ 2,662 $ 1,924 $ 1,891 Mortgage Banking Segment: Compensation (3) $ 3,647 $ 4,357 $ 3,029 $ 3,788 $ 5,091 Occupancy 395 469 449 363 491 Advertising 129 191 213 203 319 Other 1,010 831 995 1,436 1,223 Total Noninterest Expense $ 5,181 $ 5,848 $ 4,686 $ 5,790 $ 7,124 (3) Compensation includes increases for Core Banking and corresponding decreases for Mortgage Banking segment that represent intersegment allocations for loans originated by the Mortgage Banking segment to be held for investment in the Core Banking loan portfolio of: $ 1,516 $ 1,440 $ 1,328 $ 1,192 $ 945 SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Mortgage Banking Noninterest Expense Fixed vs. Variable September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Noninterest Expense - Fixed Expenses $ 3,467 $ 3,715 $ 3,513 $ 4,561 $ 5,724 Noninterest Expense - Variable Expenses (4) 1,714 2,133 1,173 1,229 1,400 Total Noninterest Expense $ 5,181 $ 5,848 $ 4,686 $ 5,790 $ 7,124 Three Months Ended SBA Lending (Q2) Data September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands, except percentage data) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA $ 8,431 $ 7,721 $ 15,337 $ 11,293 $ 3,772 Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA $ 809 $ 780 $ 1,293 $ 936 $ 393 Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA 9.60 % 10.10 % 8.43 % 8.29 % 10.42 % Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (5) $ 538 $ 497 $ 907 $ 775 $ 249 Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA 6.38 % 6.44 % 5.91 % 6.86 % 6.60 % Three Months Ended Mortgage Banking Data September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands, except percentage data) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Mortgage originations for sale in the secondary market $ 195,469 $ 199,601 $ 115,011 $ 77,605 $ 185,981 Mortgage sales $ 220,609 $ 185,557 $ 99,711 $ 96,177 $ 241,804 Gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking (6) $ 3,304 $ 3,570 $ 2,308 $ 1,217 $ 2,630 Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking 1.50 % 1.92 % 2.31 % 1.27 % 1.09 % Mortgage banking income (7) $ 3,018 $ 4,668 $ 4,149 $ 2,496 $ 2,246 (4) Variable expenses include incentive compensation and advertising expenses. (5) Inclusive of gains on servicing assets and net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment. (6) Inclusive of gains on capitalized mortgage servicing rights, realized hedging gains and loan fees, and net of lender credits and other investor expenses. (7) Inclusive of loan fees, servicing income, gains or losses on mortgage servicing rights, fair value adjustments and gains or losses on derivative instruments, and net of lender credits and other investor expenses. SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Interest-earning assets Average balances: Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 21,631 $ 20,661 $ 27,649 $ 19,379 $ 28,318 Loans 1,796,749 1,719,733 1,621,147 1,583,182 1,479,167 Investment securities - taxable 105,393 109,319 110,373 111,936 94,836 Investment securities - nontaxable 160,829 234,118 242,530 241,504 230,312 FRB and FHLB stock 24,939 24,509 23,289 20,063 19,890 Total interest-earning assets $ 2,109,541 $ 2,108,340 $ 2,024,988 $ 1,976,064 $ 1,852,523 Interest income (tax equivalent basis): Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 266 $ 267 $ 192 $ 144 $ 97 Loans 25,214 23,279 21,339 20,222 18,029 Investment securities - taxable 969 984 957 955 740 Investment securities - nontaxable 1,695 2,456 2,533 2,505 2,352 FRB and FHLB stock 428 423 364 220 265 Total interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 28,572 $ 27,409 $ 25,385 $ 24,046 $ 21,483 Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized): Interest-bearing deposits with banks 4.92 % 5.17 % 2.78 % 2.97 % 1.37 % Loans 5.61 % 5.41 % 5.27 % 5.11 % 4.88 % Investment securities - taxable 3.68 % 3.60 % 3.47 % 3.41 % 3.12 % Investment securities - nontaxable 4.22 % 4.20 % 4.18 % 4.15 % 4.08 % FRB and FHLB stock 6.86 % 6.90 % 6.25 % 4.39 % 5.33 % Total interest-earning assets 5.42 % 5.20 % 5.01 % 4.87 % 4.64 % Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,385,994 $ 1,278,776 $ 1,251,080 $ 1,213,419 $ 1,125,659 Fed funds purchased 76 11 - - - Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 353,890 434,182 374,593 311,146 301,027 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 48,406 49,339 50,293 88,304 50,179 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,788,366 $ 1,762,308 $ 1,675,966 $ 1,612,869 $ 1,476,865 Interest expense: Interest-bearing deposits $ 9,457 $ 7,791 $ 6,265 $ 4,158 $ 2,306 Repurchase agreements - - - - - Fed funds purchased 1 - - - - Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 2,459 3,446 2,915 1,919 1,111 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 684 696 719 1,145 714 Total interest expense $ 12,601 $ 11,933 $ 9,899 $ 7,222 $ 4,131 Weighted average cost (annualized): Interest-bearing deposits 2.73 % 2.44 % 2.00 % 1.37 % 0.82 % Fed funds purchased 5.26 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 2.78 % 3.17 % 3.11 % 2.47 % 1.48 % Subordinated debt and other borrowings 5.65 % 5.64 % 5.72 % 5.19 % 5.69 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.82 % 2.71 % 2.36 % 1.79 % 1.12 % Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis) $ 15,971 $ 15,476 $ 15,486 $ 16,824 $ 17,352 Less: taxable equivalent adjustment (435 ) (611 ) (574 ) (563 ) (527 ) Net interest income $ 15,536 $ 14,865 $ 14,912 $ 16,261 $ 16,825 Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis, annualized) 2.60 % 2.49 % 2.65 % 3.08 % 3.52 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis, annualized) 3.03 % 2.94 % 3.06 % 3.41 % 3.75 %



