Guohua Financial Center empowers high-quality development and the North Bund is impressive

Shanghai, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 26, the "Shanghai Trend, the World Trend" Guohua Financial Center project tasting event kicked off. Representatives from Hongkou District’s investment promotion and investment department, project construction and operation representatives from Cityscape Development, the founder of architectural design company AI Planetworks, senior executives from the 5 world's leading property agents, and domestic and foreign mainstream media gathered to witness the stunning debut of Guohua Financial Center.

The guests visited Guohua Financial Center and were impressed by its high-quality construction and high delivery standards. And started a very in-depth forum dialogue on project design concepts, future development of the region and other issues.

The rise of the world-class North Bund stimulates regional vitality

Since the new round of development and construction plan for the North Bund was approved in 2020, the North Bund has been given the functional positioning of "a new benchmark for urban development in the new era". It strives to build a headquarters city, a core area of the central activity area, and a world meeting room, leading Shanghai to accelerate high-quality development.

Guohua Financial Center is located in the middle of the "City's Most Beautiful Smiling Curve" commerce building complex on the North Bund, at the intersection of Xinjian Road and Zhoujiazui Road, the city's main roads, looking across Lujiazui, close to the Bund. It integrates the super-class twin towers of approximately 100,000 square meters, high-end business of approximately 27,000 square meters, and an official-games level sports center of approximately 8,000 square meters, which creates a one-stop urban complex integrating business, entertainment, sports and life.

A representative from Hongkou District's investment promotion and investment department pointed out, “The North Bund is poised to take off, with finance, shipping, technology and other industries booming, attracting hundreds of corporate headquarters to locate here. The debut of Guohua Financial Center is another important achievement in the development of the North Bund and will contribute to the rapid and high-quality development of the area as a whole. "

Forge new financial genes and create a masterpiece on the cover of North Bund

The North Bund has been expanding and rising quickly, giving the globe a "golden business card" and turning into a financial industry highland with traits like assets and wealth management. Guohua Financial Center, the new financial gene of the North Bund, aspires to sculptural qualities in its business formats, architecture, and design, and it has turned into the cover of the world's living room.

Ms. Zhizhe Yu, founder of AI Planetworks, the architectural design firm of Guohua Financial Center, said, "The design of Guohua Financial Center not only takes into account the cover effect of the city skyline, but also integrates the thinking of the future development of Shanghai's financial center, and strives to lead the future trend of business in terms of spatial experience, quality standards, green health, and humanistic connections.

Low-carbonlife is an inevitable requirement for social progress. During the design and construction process of the project, low-carbon, energy-saving and eco-friendly technologies were actively applied to contribute to the accelerated promotion of "green finance" in the North Bund. Guohua Financial Center also gathers high-end commercial and sports center facilities, and is committed to creating a landmark high-end business ecosystem in the North Bund and stimulating new economic vitality in the North Bund with diversified business formats.

With its excellent resource advantages, Guohua Financial Center has already attracted high-quality financial companies such as Guohua Life Insurance Headquarters to move in, jointly polishing the "golden business card" of the North Bund. In the future, Guohua Financial Center, together with many other high-quality enterprises and commercial brands, will promote the North Bund to take a big step forward to become a world-class financial center.

