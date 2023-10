Janover and Xchange.Loans Announce Strategic Partnership to Capitalize on Market Dislocations

Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR) (“Janover” or the “Company”), an AI-enabled B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch, and Xchange.Loans Inc., an online marketplace for buying and selling commercial loans through secure digital transactions, today announced a strategic partnership, whereby the two companies plan to broaden their respective offerings by providing access to each other’s loan products, thereby enabling cross-platform sales and an enhanced customer experience.

“We are delighted to partner with Xchange.Loans, who we believe to be the market leader in technology-enabled buying and selling of commercial property loans. During a time of such significant market dislocation within segments of commercial real estate, such as class B and class C suburban offices, this partnership is extremely timely,” commented Blake Janover, CEO of the Company. "Specifically, we believe the lenders engaged in our platform, which already include 64% of the largest 100 credit unions and nearly 10% of all FDIC insured banks in America, will benefit, as we can now offer them a fast, effective, secure and completely confidential mechanism to sell commercial mortgages within their portfolio they do not want to keep on their books. Similarly, Xchange.Loans' lender base will be afforded the opportunity to refinance some of those same loans to new lenders, including our extensive network of private commercial lenders. Xchange.Loans has an impressive +95% success rate in selling commercial mortgages on its platform. I believe this partnership will help further accelerate the growth of both companies, as we significantly complement each other. The uncertainties in the office real estate market and current interest rate environment create an ideal opportunity for companies such as ours to capture market share by providing a frictionless, efficient, user-friendly and cost-effective commercial transactions for lenders and borrowers.”

“Janover is an ideal partner given their expansive network of banks, as well as their first-in-class tech and AI capabilities, which match the right borrowers and lenders,” stated Michael Jimenez, CXO, of Xchange.Loans. “We’re excited for the tremendous synergies this partnership offers between Janover and our own platform, the first secure online marketplace for loan sales open to all lenders and investors. Lenders on our platform benefit from our exclusive loan sale advisory service or can use our best-in-class technology to sell their loans direct to market with security and confidentiality and we now we have a great solution for new loan origination through the Janover platform.”

About Janover Inc.

Janover is a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. The Company seeks to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through the Company’s online platform, it provides technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders. Borrowers include, but are not limited to, owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate including multifamily properties and most recently, a growing segment of small business owners, which Janover believes represents a significant growth opportunity. Lenders include small banks, credit unions, REITs, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA® multifamily lenders, debt funds, CMBS lenders, SBA lenders, and more. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://janover.co/ .

To view the latest investor presentation, please visit https://ir.janover.co/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,”, “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) the effect of and uncertainties related the ongoing volatility in interest rates; (ii) our ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; (iii) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; (iv) our ability to respond to general economic conditions; (v) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (vi) our ability to access sources of capital, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth and other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 related to the public offering (SEC File No. File No. 333-267907) and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: jnvr@crescendo-ir.com