Hot Melt Adhesives Market to Grow at 6.3% CAGR During 2023-2033, US to Remain Leading Market: Persistence Market Research

Hot glue adhesives market growth is driven by increasing usage in packaging, including sealing of boxes and cartons for food and general consumer products

New York, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hot melt adhesives market is expected to grow from USD 9,014.4 million in 2023 to USD 16,606.2 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.3%. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand from the packaging, automotive, and construction industries.



The packaging industry is the largest application segment for hot melt adhesives, accounting for over 40% of the global market in 2022. Hot melt adhesives are used in a variety of packaging applications, such as sealing boxes and cartons, attaching labels, and assembling products. The growth of the e-commerce industry is driving the demand for hot melt adhesives in the packaging sector.

The automotive industry is the second-largest application segment for hot melt adhesives. Hot melt adhesives are used in a variety of automotive applications, such as bonding interior components, sealing car doors and windows, and attaching badges and emblems. The growing production of vehicles and the increasing use of lightweight materials, such as composites and plastics, are driving the demand for hot melt adhesives in the automotive industry.

The construction industry is another major application segment for hot melt adhesives. Hot melt adhesives are used in a variety of construction applications, such as bonding flooring materials, installing insulation, and assembling roofing materials. The growing construction industry in developing countries is driving the demand for hot melt adhesives in the construction sector.

Other application segments for hot melt adhesives include furniture, woodworking, and electronics. Hot melt adhesives are used in a variety of applications in these segments, such as bonding furniture components, attaching veneers to wood panels, and assembling electronic devices.

Market Snapshot:

Market Segmentation By Polymer Base, By End Use, By Region
Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa
Companies Covered DOW Inc., Arkema S.A., Avery Dennison Corporation, Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd., HB Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Jowat Se, Sika AG, Tex Year Industries Inc., Adhesive Direct UK, Adtek Malaysia SDN BHD, Buhnen GmbH & Co. Kg, Cherng Tay Technology Co., Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, OM MIDWEST INDUSTRIES, NANPAO, Dycon Chemicals, IMELT Kimya

Regional overview

North America is the largest market for hot melt adhesives, accounting for over 30% of the global market in 2022. The high demand for hot melt adhesives from the packaging, automotive, and construction industries is driving the growth of the market in North America. Europe is the second-largest market for hot melt adhesives, followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for hot melt adhesives, due to the growing economies and the increasing industrialization in the region.

Hot Melt Adhesives Market Competitive Landscape

The global hot melt adhesives market is a highly competitive market with a number of leading players. The top five players in the market account for over 50% of the market share. These players are Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Jowat, 3M, and Arkema (Bostik).

Henkel is the leading player in the global hot melt adhesives market. Henkel offers a wide range of hot melt adhesives for a variety of applications, including packaging, automotive, and construction. Henkel is known for its innovative hot melt adhesives and its strong technical support.

H.B. Fuller is the second-largest player in the global hot melt adhesives market. H.B. Fuller offers a wide range of hot melt adhesives for a variety of applications, including packaging, automotive, and construction. H.B. Fuller is known for its high-quality hot melt adhesives and its global reach.

Jowat is the third-largest player in the global hot melt adhesives market. Jowat offers a wide range of hot melt adhesives for a variety of applications, including packaging, woodworking, and automotive. Jowat is known for its environmentally friendly hot melt adhesives and its strong commitment to research and development.

3M is the fourth-largest player in the global hot melt adhesives market. 3M offers a wide range of hot melt adhesives for a variety of applications, including packaging, electronics, and automotive. 3M is known for its innovative hot melt adhesives and its strong brand recognition.

Arkema (Bostik) is the fifth-largest player in the global hot melt adhesives market. Arkema (Bostik) offers a wide range of hot melt adhesives for a variety of applications, including packaging, construction, and automotive. Arkema (Bostik) is known for its high-performance hot melt adhesives and its global reach.

Other major players in the global hot melt adhesives market include Dow, Eastman Chemical, Sika AG, Avery Dennison Corporation, and Ashland. These players are also focusing on developing new and improved hot melt adhesives to meet the specific needs of different industries.

The competitive landscape of the global hot melt adhesives market is characterized by the following factors:

Product innovation: The leading players in the market are constantly innovating to develop new and improved hot melt adhesives. This is driven by the increasing demand for hot melt adhesives with improved adhesion, flexibility, and heat resistance.

Global reach: The leading players in the market have a global reach and are able to serve customers in all major regions. This gives them a competitive advantage over smaller players.

Technical support: The leading players in the market offer strong technical support to their customers. This is important as hot melt adhesives can be complex to use and require specific technical expertise.



The competitive landscape of the global hot melt adhesives market is expected to remain intense in the coming years. The leading players are expected to continue to invest in product innovation and global expansion. Smaller players are expected to focus on niche markets and differentiate themselves by offering specialized products and services.

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the hot melt adhesives market

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global hot melt adhesives market in the short term. The pandemic led to a decline in industrial activity and a disruption in the supply chain. However, the market is expected to recover in the coming years as industrial activity picks up and the supply chain normalizes.

Long-term outlook for the hot melt adhesives market



The global hot melt adhesives market is expected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand from the packaging, automotive, and construction industries. The growing e-commerce industry is driving the demand for hot melt adhesives in the packaging sector. The rising production of vehicles is driving the demand for hot melt adhesives in the automotive industry. The expanding construction industry in developing countries is driving the demand for hot melt adhesives in the construction sector.

The increasing demand for lightweight materials and the growing adoption of electric vehicles are expected to create new opportunities for the hot melt adhesives market in the coming years. The leading players in the market are well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities with their innovative hot melt adhesives and strong global reach.

Latest developments in the hot melt adhesives market:

In October 2023, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA announced the launch of a new range of hot melt adhesives called Technomelt Supra 3. These adhesives are designed for use in demanding applications, such as the bonding of lightweight materials and the assembly of electronic devices.

In September 2023, H.B. Fuller announced the acquisition of Ashland's global adhesives business. This acquisition will strengthen H.B. Fuller's position in the hot melt adhesives market and expand its product portfolio.

In August 2023, Jowat SE announced the launch of a new range of hot melt adhesives called Jowatherm-Reakt. These adhesives are designed for use in the packaging industry and offer high adhesion and flexibility.

In July 2023, 3M announced the launch of a new range of hot melt adhesives called Scotch-Weld 3M-6000. These adhesives are designed for use in the automotive industry and offer high strength and durability.

In June 2023, Arkema (Bostik) announced the launch of a new range of hot melt adhesives called Hot Melt Solutions for E-Mobility. These adhesives are designed for use in the electric vehicle industry and offer high performance and reliability.



Recent mergers and acquisitions in the hot melt adhesives market:

In September 2023, H.B. Fuller acquired Ashland's global adhesives business.

In August 2023, Huntsman Corporation acquired Imerys' adhesives business.

In July 2023, Sika AG acquired MBCC Group.



Key questions facing the hot melt adhesives market:

How will the increasing demand for lightweight materials impact the hot melt adhesives market?

How will the growing adoption of electric vehicles impact the hot melt adhesives market?

How will the stringent government regulations on the use of hazardous chemicals impact the hot melt adhesives market?

How will the competition from other adhesive technologies impact the hot melt adhesives market?

The hot melt adhesives market is expected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand from the packaging, automotive, and construction industries. The latest developments and mergers and acquisitions in the market indicate that the market is becoming increasingly competitive and consolidated. The key questions facing the market will need to be addressed in order to sustain the growth of the market.

Challenges for New Stakeholders in the Hot Melt Adhesives Market



Here are some of the challenges faced by new entrants to the hot melt adhesives market:

High cost of entry : The cost of entry into the hot melt adhesives market is high due to the need to invest in research and development, manufacturing facilities, and distribution networks.

: The cost of entry into the hot melt adhesives market is high due to the need to invest in research and development, manufacturing facilities, and distribution networks. Competition from established players : The hot melt adhesives market is dominated by a few established players with a strong brand presence and global reach. This makes it difficult for new entrants to compete and gain market share.

: The hot melt adhesives market is dominated by a few established players with a strong brand presence and global reach. This makes it difficult for new entrants to compete and gain market share. Stringent government regulations : Governments in various countries have imposed stringent regulations on the use of hazardous chemicals in the manufacturing of hot melt adhesives. This can be a challenge for new entrants who may not have the expertise to comply with these regulations.

: Governments in various countries have imposed stringent regulations on the use of hazardous chemicals in the manufacturing of hot melt adhesives. This can be a challenge for new entrants who may not have the expertise to comply with these regulations. Lack of awareness: Many potential users of hot melt adhesives are not aware of the benefits of these adhesives or the different types of hot melt adhesives available. This can be a challenge for new entrants who need to create awareness about their products and services.

In addition to the above challenges, new entrants to the hot melt adhesives market may also face the following challenges:

Access to raw materials : The key raw materials used in the manufacturing of hot melt adhesives, such as polymers and resins, are in high demand. This can make it difficult for new entrants to access these raw materials at competitive prices.

: The key raw materials used in the manufacturing of hot melt adhesives, such as polymers and resins, are in high demand. This can make it difficult for new entrants to access these raw materials at competitive prices. Intellectual property rights : The leading players in the hot melt adhesives market have a strong intellectual property portfolio. This can make it difficult for new entrants to develop innovative products without infringing on the intellectual property rights of the leading players.

: The leading players in the hot melt adhesives market have a strong intellectual property portfolio. This can make it difficult for new entrants to develop innovative products without infringing on the intellectual property rights of the leading players. Customer acceptance: It can take time for new entrants to gain the acceptance of customers who are already using the products of established players. New entrants need to convince customers that their products offer superior value in terms of performance, cost, and service.



Despite the challenges, there are opportunities for new entrants to the hot melt adhesives market. The market is growing at a steady pace and there is a demand for new and innovative products. New entrants can succeed by focusing on niche markets, developing differentiated products, and providing excellent customer service.

Here are some of the key questions answered in the Hot Melt Adhesives Market Research report:

What is the size of the global hot melt adhesives market? What are the key growth drivers and trends in the hot melt adhesives market? What are the major applications of hot melt adhesives? What are the key regions and countries in the hot melt adhesives market? Who are the major players in the hot melt adhesives market? What are the key challenges faced by the hot melt adhesives market? What is the future outlook for the hot melt adhesives market? How is the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the hot melt adhesives market? What are the key growth opportunities in the hot melt adhesives market? What are the regulatory challenges facing the hot melt adhesives market?

