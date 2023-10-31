Biometric Driver Identification System Market Accelerates at 23.8% CAGR to Cross US$ 144.44 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR

Integration of AI and ML in Biometric Driver Identification Systems Offering Personalized and Secure Driving Experiences

Rockville , Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a detailed study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Biometric Driver Identification System Market is valued at US$ 17.08 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 144.44 billion by 2033-end.

The market is experiencing remarkable growth and transformation due to the convergence of automotive and biometric technologies. Biometric driver identification systems aid in enhancing vehicle security, personalization, and user experience by integrating biometric authentication methods, such as facial recognition, fingerprint scanning, and iris detection, into vehicles.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=283

Key Segments of Biometric Driver Identification System Industry Research Report

By Vehicle Type By Identification Technique By Application Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Trucks and Buses Face Recognition

Iris Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Palm Recognition

Voice Recognition Vehicle Security Systems

Driver Safety Systems

Advanced Steering and Infotainment

Others



Advancement of the automotive industry towards autonomous and connected vehicles is driving the need for robust driver identification systems. Biometric driver identification systems offer a sophisticated solution that not only ensures security but also provides a seamless and personalized driving experience.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms are increasingly incorporated into these systems for continuous monitoring and adaptation to driver behavior, leading to a more personalized and secure driving experience. Biometric systems are also being integrated with connected vehicle technologies, which help in communicating with other vehicle systems and even external devices, offering a holistic approach to vehicle control and safety.

Stringent regulations related to vehicle safety and data privacy are encouraging automakers to integrate advanced security measures, including biometric systems. Also, the development of electric and autonomous vehicles is fueling the adoption of biometric systems, as they play a crucial role in ensuring that only authorized individuals can access these advanced vehicles.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global biometric driver identification system market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2023 to 2033.

Stricter regulations and a growing focus on vehicle security are driving sales of biometric driver identification systems in North America.

Europe, led by countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom, is a significant market for luxury and premium vehicles with integrated biometric systems.

The Asia Pacific market is exhibiting rapid growth due to a tech-savvy consumer base, a strong automotive industry, and an increasing demand for biometric system-enabled electric vehicles, especially in Japan and South Korea.

“Advancements in biometric driver identification systems are reducing the risk of unauthorized access and vehicle theft, which is a major concern among vehicle owners,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Analysis

Leading biometric driver identification system manufacturers are Gentex Corporation, Denso Corporation, Fingerprint Cards AB, and Hitachi, among others. Leading companies are focusing on product differentiation, partnerships with vehicle manufacturers, and adherence to data security regulations to gain a competitive edge. Regional expansion and collaborations are also contributing to market growth.

In January 2022, LG Electronics introduced a technology that enables car owners to start their vehicles without a physical key. This system utilizes in-car cameras to recognize facial expressions and finger gestures. One camera identifies body parts, while the other camera adjusts angles to capture the iris and other biometric data.

Daimler Mobility, a subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz, joined forces with Visa to implement fingerprint scans for secure digital payments directly from the vehicle. This pioneering solution enables drivers to seamlessly complete transactions, eliminating the need for voice commands or PINs. The technology was first introduced in the United Kingdom in 2022 and has since expanded on a global scale.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 144.44 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 23.8% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 276 Tables No. of Figures 102 Figures



Key Companies Profiled

Bayometric

Iritech, Inc.

Marquis ID Systems

Techshino

3M Cogent Inc.

Fulcrum biometrics

Griaule Biometrics

SRI International

NEC Corporation

Iritech Inc.

Griaule Biometrics

Thales Group

Continental AG

Fujitsu Ltd.

Fingerprint Cards

Gentex Corporation

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=283

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global biometric driver identification system market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on vehicle type (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy trucks & buses), identification technique (face recognition, iris recognition, fingerprint recognition, palm recognition, voice recognition), and application (vehicle security systems, driver safety systems, advanced steering & infotainment, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Driver Alert System Market : The global driver alert system market size reached US$ 30.97 billion in 2022. The market is predicted to expand at 14.1% CAGR and reach US$ 132.16 billion by 2033-end.

Automotive Gear Shift System Market : The global automotive gear shift system market is forecasted to expand at 4.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. As such, worldwide sales of automotive gear shift systems are projected to increase from US$ 27.1 billion in 2023 to US$ 43.5 billion by the end of 2033.

Automotive Cabin Air Filter Market : The global automotive cabin air filter market reached a size of US$ 4.65 billion in 2022. Over the assessment period (2023 to 2033), the market is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 6.2% and reach a value of US$ 9.1 billion by 2033-end.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.