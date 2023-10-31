xBlock Launches Compliant Transactional Privacy for Web3 Businesses

xBlock is offering a groundbreaking compliant solution for blockchain

xBlock today announces the public launch of its unique solution for compliant private transactions catering to businesses within the blockchain economy.

In the fast-evolving world of blockchain, financial privacy and security are paramount concerns for businesses. In traditional finance, transacting does not reveal a company’s financial records to the other party, but the transparent nature of public blockchains puts this sensitive financial data at risk. This is where xBlock, the leading provider of private transaction solutions for Web3 businesses, steps in to offer a game-changing solution.

xBlock Founder Lou Waroo said, ”Every public blockchain transaction reveals each wallet address to the other party. It means anyone you transact with can easily trace your business’s complete on-chain financial history. That never happens for traditional businesses. xBlock solves this problem with its compliant solution for private payments.”

With blockchain’s rapid development in recent years this lack of financial privacy has become a significant issue for many businesses. Wallet users, treasury, investment firms, GameFi, DeFi, vendors and even companies paying payroll all risk having critical financial data exposed.

Businesses making payments using xBlock keep their blockchain wallet address anonymous, protecting their critical financial data from external parties. The suite of compliant privacy tools easily integrate into business payments systems and applications with integration options extending from a simple, no code preference through to full customization into an application via API.

Mr. Lou Waroo further said, “Founded only last year, xBlock has had more than 60,000 transactions with annualized volume now at $250M. All of it was achieved with no marketing. Such exponential word of mouth clearly illustrates the fundamental need businesses have for xBlock’s compliant private transactions.”

What sets xBlock apart:

Compliant - unlike crypto mixers, xBlock’s system is compliant

- unlike crypto mixers, xBlock’s system is compliant Chain Agnostic - unlike privacy focused blockchains, xBlock can be used across all major blockchains, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain and others.

- unlike privacy focused blockchains, xBlock can be used across all major blockchains, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain and others. Secure - unlike centralized exchanges, xBlock never takes custody of user assets

- unlike centralized exchanges, xBlock never takes custody of user assets Ease of Use - xBlock is incredibly simple and easy to use, and is backed by 24/7 dedicated customer support

For more information on visit www.xblock.tech

About xBlock

xBlock is the leading provider of compliant private transactions for businesses operating within the blockchain economy. xBlock allows Web3 businesses to seamlessly integrate a suite of compliant privacy tools for payments and applications to protect sensitive financial information.

xBlock - Reimagining transactional privacy for Web3

