Collage Group Launches New Software Solution, fluen.ci, Offering Instant Access to Brand-Specific Cultural Insights

New AI-Powered, SaaS Application Gives Marketing & Insights Professionals Unrivaled Depth of Insights Grounded in 12+ Years of Research

Bethesda, MD, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cultural intelligence powerhouse Collage Group unveiled a new, AI-powered software solution, fluen.ci, providing instant access to culture-centric, brand-specific insights for marketing and insights leaders at America’s iconic brands. Grounded in more than 12 years of rich, cultural research, fluen.ci promises to unlock the consumer insights needed to provide direction and validation for brand growth and the competitor and industry comparisons necessary to win diverse American consumers, our country’s growth driver. The announcement was made at Collage Group’s Annual Cultural Fluency Summit, held in New York on Monday, Oct. 30 in partnership with Disney Advertising.

“We built fluen.ci to answer the challenge brands face marketing to a culturally diverse, fragmented country,” says David Wellisch, CEO and Co-Founder of Collage Group. “The AI-powered application offers our members instant access to deeper, more actionable, brand-specific consumer insights. These rich cultural insights illuminate a brand’s performance across all consumer segments, compare performance to competitors, and connect the performance data to deep consumer insights for action and growth.”

The application offers key functionality with no equivalent in the marketplace: fluen.ci is connected to Collage Group’s rich and unrivaled cultural research. Users of the fluen.ci application can connect their brand data to actionable, diverse consumer psychographics, values, beliefs, habits, and attitudes.

Further, fluen.ci will allow brands to deep dive into multi-dimensional audiences, to uncover actionable insights on consumer cohorts, including Black Gen Zers and LGBTQ+ parents, among other intersectional audiences, and use this data to identify the opportunities that drive growth.

Fueling the fresh brand-specific data in fluen.ci, Collage Group is constantly testing thousands of brands and ads among diverse consumers to explore how they perform across the key components of Cultural Fluency ­– the ability to use culture to effectively and efficiently connect across consumer segments.

“Built on top of best-in-class technology, fluen.ci enables brands unprecedented access to cultural insights,” says Greg Cypes, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Collage Group, who leads product development. “Combining the precision of 12+ years of research pioneered by Collage Group with bleeding edge AI/ML technology, members now have actionable insights and data at their fingertips. Simply put, because the app helps brands create more culturally resonate products, messages, and campaigns, we’re enabling marketing and insights professionals to maximize the impact of their investments.”

The fluen.ci application was built with the vital input of nine Collage Group iconic American member brands who have lauded the AI-powered software solution as “invaluable context for interpreting and acting on insights,” and “crystal-clear data visualizations that illustrate where the brand is doing well or performing poorly – and what to do about it.”

In June 2022, Collage Group raised $25 million in growth capital led by Boston-based growth equity firm Wavecrest Growth Partners with participation from industry veteran and investor Dennis Ainge.

“The investment in fluen.ci would not be possible without the support of our investors, the incredible talent and commitment across our team, and our member partners,” said Wellisch. “I’m incredibly proud to release fluen.ci, and help solve the challenges brands face around the who, what, where and how of creating cultural resonant campaigns that position them ahead of the curve.”

About Collage Group

Collage Group is the trusted partner and provider of cultural intelligence for over 300 iconic brands across 12 industries. We’ve been helping marketers and insights professionals create authentic connections with diverse American consumers for over 10 years. Brands leverage our deep consumer research, AI-powered insights, and strategic cultural expertise to develop cultural fluency and create impactful and efficient campaigns that accelerate brand growth and ROI. Learn why industry-leading brands turn to Collage Group for cultural intelligence and strategic expertise.

About fluen.ciSM

fluen.ciSM by Collage Group is an AI-powered, SaaS application that provides instant access to the deepest, most actionable, and freshest cultural insights. Marketing and insights professionals can rely on fluen.ci’s brand-specific, culture-centered insights to supercharge their growth by crafting compelling messages, launching resonant campaigns, developing differentiated products and, ultimately, winning over diverse American consumers.

