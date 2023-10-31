DMi Partners Announces Multiple Wins from Global Performance Marketing Awards, Davey Awards

Elizabeth Hoover, Associate Director, Celebrated as 'One to Watch' by Global Performance Marketing Awards, Agency Secures Victory in Three Davey Award Categories

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMi Partners , the leading award-winning full-service performance marketing agency specializing in affiliate, email, paid search, and SEO, is thrilled to announce the recognition of Elizabeth Hoover , Associate Director of Partnership Development, as the 'One to Watch' in the 2023 Global Performance Marketing Awards . Additionally, the agency is proud to share its triumph in securing three category wins in the 2023 Davey Awards . These awards come on the heels of the OMMA and EIS awards that DMi Partners announced recently. In 2023, the agency won more than a dozen awards in the categories of email/CRM marketing, affiliate marketing, and employer excellence.



"Looking back on 2023, we are astounded by the honors we’ve received from the industry. Collectively, they speak volumes about the exceptional work we do for our clients at DMi Partners," said Patrick McKenna, CEO, DMi Partners.

DMi Partners' Elizabeth Hoover Named "One to Watch"

The Global Performance Marketing Awards, co-hosted by HelloPartner and PerformanceIN , celebrate excellence in campaigns and strategies across various sectors, including agencies, brands, publishers, creators, and the technologies that empower them. Hoover's "One to Watch" award win is a testament to her excellence in affiliate marketing. Her approach blends experience on the technology, brand, and agency side, which, combined with her expertise in data and her extraordinary ability to connect with people, gives her a unique ability to understand multiple perspectives in the nuanced affiliate landscape.

Hoover has also played a significant role in international expansion, a relatively new element in affiliate campaigns. Hoover's work on campaign expansion in the EU and APAC, which includes building internal processes and structure, leading internal education, and paving the groundwork for publisher recruitment and optimization, has allowed DMi Partners to offer their clients opportunities to grow beyond the U.S. Hoover is also working to build relationships with new publishers in different regions, enabling DMi Partners to offer expanded reach in their content commerce and discovery service, already one of the industry's strongest.

"Liz's dedication to affiliate marketing and DMi’s clients and publisher partners is remarkable, and her win at the Global Performance Marketing Awards is incredibly well-deserved. I'm thrilled for Liz and excited to see the significant impact she will continue to make throughout her career. Her innovative spirit and constant collaboration with partners across various sectors to drive optimization make her a true powerhouse. Liz is not only an outstanding leader but also an inspiration to many at DMi. I eagerly anticipate her future accomplishments," said Kristina Nolan, VP of Media Services, DMi Partners.

DMi Partners Wins at Davey Awards

At the 2023 Davey Awards , DMi Partners excelled in three distinct categories, earning a Gold Medal for Corporate Identity , a Silver Medal for Small Business , and another Silver Medal in the Schools and Universities category . It's worth noting that the Davey Awards celebrate exceptional creative accomplishments by top-tier small agencies on a global scale.

“Winning a Davey never loses its luster. We’re thrilled and honored by our recent wins, but even more excited about our first award win on a project led by Senior Digital Designer Quyen Truong,” said David Lachowicz, DMi’s Sr. Director of Creative and User Experience. “Quyen is one of the most talented creatives I’ve ever worked with and only gets better each year. We’ve always had clients confirm that opinion with their rave reviews of her work, and it’s awesome when the industry and our peers recognize it as well. These will be the first of many, I’m sure.”

About DMi Partners

DMi Partners is a full-service performance marketing agency working with today’s leading consumer, B2B, and e-commerce brands like Henkel, Sargento, Smithfield Foods, and Anthropologie. The agency's innovative email and affiliate management accompanies a best-in-class suite of digital services, including SEO, paid search, e-commerce, branding and interactive, social media marketing, and advanced marketing analytics designed to engage target audiences to drive revenue.

