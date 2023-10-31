Crucial Launches Lightning-Fast Gen4 Consumer NVMe SSDs for Gamers and Creators

Crucial T500 Gen4 NVMe SSDs Fuel Dramatically Faster Performance While Using Less Power

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced the availability of the Crucial® T500 Gen4 NVMe® SSD as an expansion of its award-winning NVMe solid-state drive (SSD) portfolio . The Crucial T500 SSD is a best-in-class PCIe® 4.0 NVMe drive, which leverages Micron’s advanced 232-layer 3D NAND technology with industry-leading NAND I/O speeds of 2.4 gigabytes per second (GB/s) and is engineered to improve performance for console and PC gamers, photo and video editors and content creators. Available in two options, the T500 SSD with the heatsink is specifically designed for platforms like the PlayStation® 5 (PS5™) and PC gaming rigs, while the version without the heatsink fits well in laptops, desktops and workstations.



The T500 offers up to a 40% higher performance-to-power ratio1, and speeds that are two times faster than the previous Gen3 NVMe SSD offering.2 With lightning-fast sequential read and write speeds up to 7,400MB/s and 7,000MB/s3 respectively, Crucial T500 SSDs enable gamers to load games up to 16% faster4, get quicker game texture renders and reduced CPU utilization with Microsoft® DirectStorage.5 Likewise, it is easy to install and has up to 2TB of storage6 – making it perfect for PS5 upgrades or UHD/8K+ videos. The T500 also delivers up to 42% faster performance in content creation applications7, allowing users to run heavy workloads and render photos or videos faster.



“With growing game libraries and creative applications demanding higher bandwidth, gamers, content creators and professionals don’t just expect the highest performance from their storage, they need it,” said Jonathan Weech, senior director of Micron’s Commercial Product Marketing Group. “By leveraging Micron’s powerful, cutting-edge 232-layer TLC NAND, the Crucial T500 Gen4 NVMe SSD unleashes system performance while using less power.”

The Crucial T500 Gen4 NVMe SSD is available now in 500GB (non-heatsink), 1TB and 2TB capacities (both with the heatsink and without the heatsink) on crucial.com, from leading retail and e-tail stores and commercial resellers worldwide. A 4TB option will be available in 2024.

For more information on the Crucial T500 SSD, visit www.crucial.com/T500.

Micron’s Crucial brand is uniquely able to connect millions of customers to the innovation and technology that Micron has been perfecting for more than four decades. Online tools like the Crucial System Selector have made it easy for content professionals, gamers, PC enthusiasts and DIY system builders to find compatible memory (DRAM) and storage (SSD) products for more than 200,000 desktops, laptops and workstations.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com .

Power-to-performance comparison measured internally between Crucial P5 Plus and T500 PCIe® 4.0 NVMe SSDs. Your performance may vary. Calculated by comparing T500’s sequential reads of 7,400MB/s to the previous generation’s (P3) speeds of 3,500MB/s. Actual performance may vary. Typical I/O performance as measured using CrystalDiskMark® with default settings for NVMe SSDs and write cache enabled. Windows 11 Core isolation disabled for performance measurement. Fresh out-of-box (FOB) state is assumed. For performance measurement purposes, the SSD may be restored to FOB state using the secure erase command. System variations will affect measured results. Gaming speed claims based on Micron test results measuring Forspoken Benchmark, Call of Duty® and Valorant® bootup times of the Crucial T500 and other Gen4 SSDs. Your performance may vary. Compared to Gen4 SSD performance without DirectStorage, based on Micron test results with supported GPU that uses GPU decompression. Some of the storage capacity is used for formatting and other purposes and is not available for data storage. 1GB equals 1 billion bytes. Not all capacities available at initial launch. Faster performance with content creation apps based on internal test results measuring SPECwpc benchmark scores comparing the Crucial T500 to other Gen4 SSDs. Your performance may vary.

