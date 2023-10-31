Sage doubles down its commitment to Canada with new offices in Toronto and Vancouver business hubs

New office locations in Vancouver and Toronto are testament to Sage’s growth in market and commitment to enhancing the employee experience

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announces that it is furthering its commitment to Canada with new offices in Toronto, ON and Vancouver, BC. This expanded footprint is a testament to the company’s growth in the Canadian market and commitment to delivering an enhanced experience for its employees.



Sage will be moving to the scenic Waterfront Hub at 601 Hastings Street in Vancouver and the bustling Scotia Plaza at 40 King Street West in Toronto. The company anticipates moving into both offices in early fall 2024.

As Sage continues to grow in North America, these office relocations represent Sage’s renewed commitment to the Toronto and Vancouver communities and its contribution to the robust economies in both cities. The new office locations will provide engaging and inspiring, future-focused spaces for colleagues and customers. Both offices are located within energized communities alongside popular amenities and are connected to public transportation.

“We are thrilled to announce two new Sage offices in Toronto and Vancouver. These bold office moves are a testament to Sage’s continued investment in Canada, bringing us closer to major business hubs and enabling an elevated and modern office experience for our Sage colleagues. We look forward to inviting in our customers and partners to these beautiful spaces,” said Mark Hickman, Managing Director for Sage in Canada. “We are dedicated to supporting the economic growth of Toronto and Vancouver and continue to be known as a world-class company delivering solutions that help businesses thrive.”

Vancouver’s Waterfront Hub will house 18,745 sq. ft. of Sage office space across two floors, while in Toronto’s Scotia Plaza, Sage offices will span 15,000 sq. ft. Both locations will provide an enhanced office experience for hundreds of Sage employees, fostering creativity and collaboration, along with new opportunities for the Sage community to come together, to disrupt and innovate.

The new locations will also embody Sage’s strong position on sustainability and wellbeing. The Vancouver and Toronto offices are both LEED and Fitwel certified, representing the gold standard in environmentally sustainable and healthy building environments.

