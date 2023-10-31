GCM Grosvenor Customized Infrastructure Strategies III Fund Holds Final Close as Firm Continues to See Strong Demand for Infrastructure Investments

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a leading global alternative asset management solutions provider, today announced that GCM Grosvenor Customized Infrastructure Strategies III, L.P. (“CIS III”) completed its final close with $882 million in committed capital, bringing total infrastructure fundraising to $7.8 billion since the beginning of 2021. CIS III showed a 37% increase in commitments compared to its predecessor fund CIS II. The firm has approximately $13 billion of infrastructure assets under management as of the second quarter of 2023.



“We are thrilled that our investors recognize and appreciate our differentiated approach to the infrastructure opportunity set,” said Scott Litman, Managing Director, Infrastructure Investments. “We believe our comprehensive global sourcing strategy and flexibility of investment implementation approaches will continue to drive future growth for this franchise.”

The diversified base of CIS III investors includes corporate, public, and Taft-Hartley pension plans, financial institutions, insurance companies, sovereign entities, endowments, individual investors, and others in the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East regions.

CIS III will focus on providing investors with a single point of entry to a diversified set of infrastructure opportunities, including co-investments, secondaries investments and direct investments. The fund expects to invest globally and across infrastructure sub-asset classes, including transportation, energy transition, digital infrastructure, as well as emerging opportunities in the evolving infrastructure asset class such as battery storage and e-commerce logistics.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $76 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform.

GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 530 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney. For more information, visit: www.gcmgrosvenor.com.

Source: GCM Grosvenor

Media Contact

Tom Johnson and Will Braun

H/Advisors Abernathy

tom.johnson@h-advisors.global / will.braun@h-advisors.global

212-371-5999