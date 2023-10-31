Akoya Biosciences to Showcase New Spatial Biology 2.0 Solutions and Spatial Phenotyping Data at SITC 2023

Spatial Biology 2.0 solutions enable discovery and translational workflows at an unprecedented speed and scale



Global network of CROs providing Akoya’s spatial phenotyping solutions will also exhibit at SITC

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences Inc., (Nasdaq: AKYA) The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced that it will be showcasing its latest Spatial Biology 2.0 solutions and ultrahigh-plex (100+ protein biomarkers) spatial phenotyping data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting, being held in San Diego, California, November 1-5, 2023.

At booth #719, Akoya Biosciences will highlight its new PhenoCycler®-Fusion 2.0 and PhenoImager® HT 2.0 platforms, which offer significant advancements in speed and scale for spatial biology research.

PhenoCycler-Fusion 2.0: Features multi-slide automation, enabling researchers to generate ultrahigh-plex spatial phenotyping data for larger and more complex samples at unprecedented speed.

PhenoImager HT 2.0: Features onboard spectral unmixing, which accelerates biomarker development and validation workflows.

“We continue to evolve our spatial biology platforms to enable even greater speed and scale, which is essential for our customers as they discover and validate new biomarkers,” said Brian McKelligon, CEO of Akoya Biosciences. “We’re excited to be at SITC where we will highlight these innovations and share an extensive array of new spatial phenotyping data. Many members of our global network of CRO service providers will also be at SITC. These organizations are a critical resource for biopharmaceutical companies as the industry continues to integrate spatial biology into their discovery and translational workflows.”

Ultrahigh-plex Spatial Phenotyping Reveals Markers Associated with Response to Immunotherapy

Among the posters being presented at SITC is one describing the spatial tumor microenvironment landscapes of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) tissues from patients over the course of immunotherapy treatment. An ultrahigh-plex antibody panel encompassing cell lineages, activation states, immune checkpoints, structural and metabolic markers was deployed on the PhenoCycler-Fusion platform for analysis of the tissue microenvironment. Cellular phenotypes, spatial neighborhoods and functional states driving tumor pathogenesis and response to immunotherapy were identified. The poster will be presented by Arutha Kulasinghe, Ph.D., leader of the Clinical-oMx Group at the Frazer Institute of the University of Queensland, Australia, and founding scientific director of the Queensland Spatial Biology Centre.

Dr. Kulasinghe, his colleagues, and Akoya collaborators recently published a peer-reviewed article describing another ultrahigh-plex spatial biology study that revealed a high degree of intra-tumoral heterogeneity and distinct immune microenvironments in a tumor tissue section from a head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) patient with a partial response to treatment with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

These studies reinforce the value of single-cell ultrahigh-plex spatial phenotyping as a powerful tool for defining spatial tissue signatures associated with therapy response and resistance.

Expanding Global Network of Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Providing Spatial Phenotyping Solutions

Fourteen of Akoya’s eighteen qualified CRO service providers will also be exhibiting at SITC. Akoya’s CRO network continues to grow rapidly, reflecting the demand for spatial phenotyping solutions across the biopharmaceutical industry. Offering biomarker testing services, these CROs enable drug developers and academic research institutions to accelerate the discovery and development of new immuno-therapies.

“We have seen great success leveraging Akoya’s ultrahigh-plex spatial biology technology to deliver better insights into the tumor microenvironment for our biopharma clients,” said Christiaan Neelemen, President, Research & Clinical Services, Discovery Life Sciences, a member of Akoya’s CRO network providing end-to-end spatial immunophenotyping services to help define mechanisms of action, disease indications, and patient stratification. “With Akoya’s reliable multiplex technology, we can perform faster and higher quality analysis on a single tissue slide, helping us better understand complex disease mechanisms so our clients can develop more effective treatments.”

“The demand for spatial phenotyping services and analysis continues to grow at an unprecedented pace,” said Sunil Bodapati, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Enable Medicine, also a member of Akoya’s CRO network. “Akoya’s spatial biology platforms offer a combination of speed, throughput, and workflow efficiency. Our analysis platform, applied to high-plex datasets, allows us to rapidly deliver the spatial insights our clients need to advance their discovery and translational research and set the stage for the long-term success of their initiatives.”

Details of the SITC posters to be presented by Akoya and collaborators are as follows:

Title: The Mutational Landscape Defines the Proteome and Spatial Organization of Tumor, Stroma, and

Immune Cells in Ovarian Cancer

Session Date and Time: Friday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

Poster Number: 75

Title: Ultrahigh-plex Spatial Phenotyping of the Glioma Tumor Landscape in IDH-1wt and IDH-1R132H Patient Tissues

Session Date and Time: Friday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

Poster Number: 97

Title: Identifying a Role for Macrophages in Predicting Immunotherapy Responses of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Session Date and Time: Friday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

Poster Number: 105

Title: High Dimensional to High-throughput Spatial Phenotyping: An Integrated Pathway from Discovery to Translational and Clinical Studies

Session Date and Time: Friday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

Poster Number: 117

Title: Temporo-Spatial Monitoring of the Tumor Microenvironment in Cutaneous Squamous Cell

Carcinoma

Session Date and Time: Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m.–8:30 p.m.

Poster Number: 90

Title: Location, Location, Location: Spatial Analysis of Ultrahigh-Plex Immunofluorescence Panel in Head

and Neck Cancer

Session Date and Time: Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m.–8:30 p.m.

Poster Number: 124

Title: Successful Immune-Checkpoint Therapy Promotes Spatial Reorganization of the Lymphoid and

Myeloid Cellular Populations

Session Date and Time: Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m.–8:30 p.m.

Poster Number: 570

For more information about Akoya’s activities at SITC 2023, please visit our website.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research: PhenoCode™ Panels and PhenoCycler®, PhenoImager® Fusion, and PhenoImager HT Instruments. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com

