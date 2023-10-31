Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremonies To Be Held November 10 in Richmond and Virginia Beach, Public Invited & Encouraged To Attend In Person Or Watch Live On Television or Livestream Options »

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) will host two Veterans Day Ceremonies this year on Friday, November 10, 2023.

The Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the new Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center (JCVCC) in Virginia Beach and marks the official Grand Opening of Virginia’s newest veterans care center.

The 67th annual Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.

The public is invited to join local, state, and federal officials, members of the Joint Leadership Council, Board of Veterans Services, active-duty service members, veterans, and families to honor all who have served in America’s Armed Forces from the Revolutionary War to today.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes early to be seated. There is no charge to attend either ceremony and free parking is available at both events.

Both Veterans Day Ceremonies will be held on Friday, November 10 instead of on November 11 which is officially Veterans Day. This is to avoid conflicts with the Veterans Day Parade in Virginia Beach and the Richmond Marathon which take place on Saturday, November 11 this year.

“Hosting two Veterans Day ceremonies this year – one in Virginia’s capital and one in Hampton Roads – gives the Commonwealth the opportunity to honor and remember our veterans for their service and sacrifices,” said Commissioner Daniel Gade of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “We are especially excited to open the Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach to provide affordable, long-term nursing care to veterans in Hampton Roads.”

The Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony will be broadcast live from Virginia Beach on WTVR-TV CBS6.1 and 6.3 television in Richmond and WTKR-TV CBS 3.1 in Norfolk. Livestreaming is also available on WTVR.com, the CBS 6 News app, or the CBS 6 streaming channels on Roku and Apple TV.

The new Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center is located at 2641 Nimmo Parkway, Virginia Beach, VA 23456. Parking for the care center event will be at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, 2425 Nimmo Parkway, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 with shuttle service to JCVCC beginning at 9 a.m. Those needing special accommodations for parking should contact Kathryn Shear at Kathryn.Shear@dvs.virginia.gov or (757) 263-3138.

The Virginia War Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, VA 23220. There is free parking available on site. The Memorial grounds and exhibit halls will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. for visitors. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org or www.dvs.virginia.gov or telephone 804.786-2060.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with 50 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates four long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.