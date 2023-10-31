THE HEAT RICH LIST RETURNS TO REVEAL THE 30 RICHEST STARS 30 AND UNDER

31 October 2023

Harry Styles has claimed the title of the richest British celebrity 30 and under for the second year running in heat’s Rich List, the definitive guide to the UK and Ireland’s wealthiest young stars.

Styles broke the £150m barrier for first time in 2023 by raking in £175m after reaping the rewards from two years trotting the globe on his Love On Tour roadshow, which has grossed an astonishing £508m. His music success is backed by a monster five-movie contract with Marvel to play Eros Starfox, a successful modelling career with a lucrative £8m deal to be Gucci’s ‘muse’, and his Pleasing skincare range.

He’s also shown his generous side by donating his fee for supplying the backing track to the latest Apple AirPod ads to a refugee charity. Go Harry!

The sweet sound of success

Music artists continue to dominate the top five with Dua Lipa in second place with £82.5m having successfully transformed herself into a brand with an online book club, podcast, ever-growing collection of brand deals, designing clothes for Versace and, of course, her appearance in the £1.1bn grossing Barbie film. Niall Horan sits in third place with earnings of £60.4m followed by his former bandmates, Liam Payne with £49.4m and Zayn Malik with £38.5m.

Fresh from his recent boxing bout with Tommy Fury, KSI flexes his financial muscle in sixth with £36.1m with a successful drink business, YouTube fame, music career and sporting pursuits. Stormzy, meanwhile, brought in a cool £32.3m after latest album ‘This Is What I Mean’ topped the charts and he continued to invest wisely, funding scholarships for greater inclusivity and becoming joint owner of AFC Croydon Athletic.

Singer Lewis Capaldi sits in eighth place with £23.9m despite cancelling tour dates to take time off to ‘adjust’ to his Tourette’s diagnosis. Spider-Man star Tom Holland comes in at ninth with £20.6m while teen actor Millie Bobby Brown rounds out the top ten with £20m.

In the international realm, Kylie Jenner remains the wealthiest star aged 30 and under, with a huge £770m. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner member now 26-year-old earns an estimated £1.47m per Instagram posts.

Introducing the King of the Nepo Babies

Discussion about the term nepo babies has been rife this year (thanks Gwyneth). So, heat is here to highlight the top five nepo babies. With dad David is the spotlight thanks to his recent Netflix documentary, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Brooklyn Beckham has come out on top with £10m after snagging contracts with Tiffany & Co, Pepe Jeans and plant-based milk, Silk.

It puts him well ahead of the rest of the list with more than double the earnings his fellow offspring of cultural icons, Lila Moss and Gabriel Jagger.

Love Islanders continue to avoid ‘the ick’

The heat editorial team still can’t get enough of Love Island. So, naturally, there’s once again a dedicated list devoted to the show’s beloved stars.

Molly Marsh tops the list from this year’s show with £750,000 thanks to her pre-villa career as an actress and influencer. The winner of this year’s summer show, Jess Harding meanwhile amped up her £25,000 prize money to £250,000 through a fashion line deal with In The Style and her role as CEO of Candy Aesthetics.

Whitney Adebayo earned £200,000 due to her thriving wig business Candy Corner before entering Casa Amor and is now collaborating with Ben’s Original rice and is planning to launch her own merch line, ‘It’s Giving’. Tom Clare, brought in £150,000 by becoming the only Winter Love Island contestant to secure a brand deal, signing up to eBay to become a pre-loved ambassador. Finally, Sanam Harrinanan increased her winnings from Love Island to £120,000 and is now focusing on charity work, setting up her own YouTube channel with Kai Fagan, whilst enjoying plenty of #gifted holidays.

The Top Ten

1. Harry Styles (£175m)

2. Dua Lipa (£82.5m)

3. Niall Horan (£60.4m)

4. Liam Payne (£49.4m)

5. Zayn Malik (£38.5m)

6. KSI (£36.1m)

7. Stormzy (£32.3m)

8. Lewis Capaldi (£23.9m)

9. Tom Holland (£20.6m)

10. Millie Bobby Brown (£20m)

Top 5 International Celebs

1. Kylie Jenner, 26 (£770m)

2. Justin Bieber, 29 (£559m)

3. Miley Cyrus, 30 (£260m)

4. Ariana Grande, 30 (£197m)

5. Bad Bunny, 29 (£72m)

Top 5 Nepo Babies

1. Brooklyn Beckham, 24 (£10m)

2. Gabriel Jagger, 25 (£4.5m)

3. Lila Moss, 21 (£4.2m)

4. Dani Dyer, 27 (£4m)

5. Mabel, 27 (£1.8m)

Top 5 Most Bankable Love Island 2023 Stars

1. Molly Marsh, 22 (£750k)

2. Jess Harding, 23 (£250k)

3. Whitney Adebayo, 25 (£200k)

4. Tom Clare, 24 (£150k)

5. Sanam Harrinanan, 25 (£120k)

The Full Heat Rich List 2023

1. Harry Styles, 29 (£175m)

2. Dua Lipa, 28 (£82.5m)

3. Niall Horan, 30 (£60.4m)

4. Liam Payne, 30 (£49.4m)

5. Zayn Malik, 30 (£38.5m)

6. KSI, 30 (£36.1m)

7. Stormzy, 30 (£32.3m)

8. Lewis Capaldi, 27 (£23.9m)

9. Tom Holland, 27 (£20.6m)

10. Millie Bobby Brown, 19 (£20m)

11. Jade Thirlwall, 30 (£19.8m)

12. Perrie Edwards, 30 (£19m)

13. George Ezra, 30 (£16.3m)

14. Sophie Turner, 27 (£15m)

15. Molly-Mae Hague, 24 & Tommy Fury, 24 (£12m)

16= Dave, 25 (£10.9m)

16= Sam Fender, 29 (£10.9m)

18. Jorja Smith, 26 (£10m) – New Entry

19. Maisie Williams, 26 (£9.4m)

20. Saoirse Ronan, 29 (£8.5m)

21. Jodie Comer, 30 (£8m)

22. Asa Butterfield, 26 (£7.7m) – New Entry

23= Jake Bugg, 29 (£6.8m)

23= Maya Jama, 29 (£6.8m)

25. Aitch, 23 (£6.3m) – New Entry

26. Will Poulter, 30 (£5m) – New Entry

27. Olivia Bowen, 29 (£4.8m) – New Entry

28= Becky Hill, 29 (£4.7m) – New Entry

28= Roman Kemp, 30 (£4.7m) – New Entry

30. Amber Gill, 26 (£4.6m)

