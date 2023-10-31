Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Evaluating Proprietary Drug-Delivery Platform for Improved Efficacy of GLP-1 Drugs

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 60+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN ( InvestorBrandNetwork ) , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

The prestigious “New England Journal of Medicine” recently published results of a large study of 2,539 adults wherein weight loss of 49 to 52 pounds was a common outcome. With more than 37 million Americans suffering from diabetes, and with obesity at epidemic levels, it’s little wonder that millions of people are singing their praises of the new class of drugs responsible for these outrageously positive outcomes. GLP-1 agonists are a class of medications that mainly help manage blood sugar (glucose) levels in people with type 2 diabetes but are also helping treat obesity. Seems everyone is excited about controlling blood sugar and easily losing weight.

But there may be an even better avenue to increased effectiveness and better outcomes. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX), a global innovator in drug-delivery platforms, began diabetes-related formal studies last year with its DehydraTECH(TM) platform, which showed reduced blood-sugar levels and lowered body weight. With such encouraging early results, Lexaria is planning to launch new human and animal studies to examine whether DehydraTECH processing can make GLP-1 drugs such as semaglutide even better.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria’s patented drug-delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids, antiviral drugs, PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 37 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide.

