Rise in Skincare and Wellness Trends Driving Demand for CBD Skin Care Market, Reach at a US$ 32,859.5 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights

The CBD skincare market in North America is at an all-time high. The CBD skincare market in the United States accounts for 31.1%, thus gaining a massive global market share.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global CBD skincare market value is anticipated to jump from US$ 3,327.9 million in 2023 to US$ 32,859.5 million by 2033. The market is expected to be driven by a CAGR of 25.7% over the next decade.



CBD is rising in skincare and wellness as users and manufacturers consider the extract a new miracle ingredient. The ingredient has come a long way from being considered a new-age ingredient to being found under the counter at alternative drug stores. The beauty industry has embraced the ingredient as CBD-infused beauty products are gaining widespread adoption.

Consumers are also displaying high interest in CBD, as it is being searched 4X than THC. These statistics are propelling the trend for CBD in the beauty industry. Since CBD and hemp oil are expanding in popularity as skincare ingredients and in wellness treatments, brands can be seen adopting a nuanced and sophisticated aesthetic to bode well with their intent to capture the luxury market.

Due to the exceptional anti-inflammatory properties of CBD, it has been categorized as a strong antioxidant that helps reduce toxins accumulated on the skin’s surface, particularly due to external factors like urban air or UV rays. Topical skin care products like oils, masks, creams, and lotions directly interact with ECS receptors, help balance issues like acne and eczema, or soothe inflamed skin.

CBD is expected to become a star ingredient over the coming years in North America. This can be attributed to the legalization of hemp, which is expected to produce a huge incoming of indie brands online. Key players are making strategic moves to capture more share in the luxury market.

“Manufacturers of CBD skin care products are expanding globally with many opportunities in the market. Manufacturers are, however, predicted to take gradual steps toward market expansion to minimize their chances of risks. Additionally, with more ingredient transparency in CBD skin care products, they will be better positioned to attract more consumers and generate higher profits,” says Sneha Verghese, Senior Consumer Goods and Products Consultant at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the CBD Skin Care Market Report

In 2022, the CBD skin care market gained a market value of US$ 2,696 million.

gained a market value of The United States market for CBD skin care products holds a share of 31.1% in the global market.

in the global market. The Canada market holds a 6% share of the global market.

of the global market. The United Kingdom accounts for 8.1% of the global market share, as per the latest estimates.

of the global market share, as per the latest estimates. Spain’s share in the worldwide market is 3.7%.

The Australia market has a value share of 5.3%.

The creams and moisturizers segment holds a share of 12.4% of the market by product type.

of the market by product type. The pumps and dispensers segment accounts for a 23.4% market share by packaging type.

Competition Analysis of the CBD Skin Care Market

Key players are focusing on innovation and development, which is driving the competition in the market. They are adopting several strategic methods such as collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, etc. to expand their market reach and gain a competitive edge.

Manufacturers are trying to develop cost-effective CBD skin care products to cater to the needs of price-sensitive consumers.

Key Players in the Market

Cannuka, LLC

CBD For Life

Earthly Body

Elixinol Global Limited

Endoca Company

Green Growth Brands

Herbivorebotanicals

IldiPekar Skin Care & Spa

Isodiol International Inc

Josie Maran Cosmetics

Kana Skincare

Kapu Maku LLC (POPULUM)

Kiehl's LLC

Kush Creams

Leef Organics

Leela Body Care Company

Lord Jones

Medical Marijuana Inc

Myaderm

Peter Thomas Roth

TESCosmetics

The CBD Skincare Company

VERTLYBALM

Others

Key Developments in the CBD Skin Care Market

Botanika Life launched a natural skin brightener in 2021 that addresses dark spots and alleviates signs of aging. This antioxidant-rich formula unites three-star ingredients, namely CBD, vitamin C, and squalene.

Khus + Khus launched the Bleu Body Wax in 2021. The product is made of concentrated pomade, which remains solid at room temperature, warms up in hand heat, and liquifies for smooth application.

In January 2022, Martha officially introduced its first-ever line of CBD skin care products. The brand-new topicals include three creams targeted for different wellness concerns.



Global CBD Skin Care Market Segmentation by Category

By Product Type:

Creams

Moisturizers and Lotions

Balm

Lip Balm

Eye Balm

Serums

Face & Body Cleansers

Sunscreens

Soaps

CBD Oils

Others



By Price Range:

Economic

Premium

By Packaging Type:

Pumps and Dispensers

Tubes

Jar/ Bottles

Sticks

Others



By Source Type:

Natural & Organic

Marijuana Derived CBD

Hemp-Derived CBD

Synthetic

By Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Speciality Stores/ Multi brand stores

Drug/ Pharmaceuticals Stores

Online Retail

Department Stores

Convenience Stores

Wholesalers & Distributors



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



