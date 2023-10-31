Navitas Wins Samsung Galaxy S23 Phone 25W Fast Charger Design

From S22 to S23, next-gen GaNFast technology continues to replace legacy silicon power chips in ultra-portable, fast-charging mobile market

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) today announced another GaNFast win at Samsung, this time a new 25W charger for the flagship Galaxy S23 smartphone. Gallium nitride (GaN) is a next-gen power-semi technology that is replacing legacy silicon chips in markets from mobile and consumer to data center, solar and EV.



The high-spec Galaxy S23 features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz screen with 1750 nits peak contrast, stretching it’s 1080 x 2340 pixels across 90.1 cm2 of Corning Gorilla Glass. With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, up to 512GB / 8GB RAM of storage and triple cameras up to 50 MP, the S23 excels in mobile communication performance.

For power, the S23 features a 3900 mAh Li-Ion battery, and with the GaNFast 25W charger (model EP-T2510) with USB PD 3.0 interface, reaches 50% charge in only 30 minutes, and while in sleep mode, consumes only 5 mW of power. The PD 3.0 specification means that the new charger can power a range of devices from Galaxy Buds2 audio to Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Flip and Galaxy A23.

Navitas’ GaNFast technology is used in a high-frequency, quasi-resonant (HFQR) topology running at 150 kHz. GaNFast leading-edge, high-frequency performance shrinks the charger by more than 30%, and the Navitas device is fully qualified to Samsung’s stringent qualification requirements, with excellent delivery performance, quality and reliability.

“As pioneers in mobile fast charging, Navitas continues to lead the next-gen market, with all 10 of the top 10 mobile OEMs in production with GaNFast products,” said David Carroll, Sr. VP Worldwide Sales. “From 25 W to 20 MW, our expanding range of leading-edge GaN and SiC products cover everything from mobile and consumer to EVs, solar and industrial applications.”

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 100 million GaN and 12 million SiC units have been shipped, and with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

