Through a Partnership with ICEYE, Duck Creek Provides Customers with Best-in-Class Catastrophe Monitoring Solutions

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, announces its partnership with ICEYE, a leading global provider of natural catastrophe solutions and insights. ICEYE uses reliable, timely, and accessible earth observation data to manage national catastrophes. By welcoming ICEYE to its partner ecosystem, Duck Creek strengthens its commitment to partnering with industry-leading insurance solution providers. ICEYE owns and operates the world’s largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, which unlocks actionable insights to solve significant global challenges, including mitigating the impact of flood and wildfire events. Through integrations with ICEYE, the Duck Creek platform will enable a strengthened disaster response and reduced related costs for its policy and claims users through enhanced emergency management decision-making data.



“Duck Creek strives to deliver market-leading services and greater customer value by providing best-in-class, strategic technology solutions in partnership with industry leaders such as ICEYE,” said Robert Fletcher, Sr. Partner Manager, Duck Creek Technologies. “Duck Creek is excited to work with ICEYE, an organization that has made a very positive impact in P&C insurance in a short time.”

“This partnership provides Duck Creek customers access to accurate, granular hazard data, and in timeframes, that were not previously possible. This advancement is critical in the industry's response to floods and the growing wildfire peril, enabling customers to quickly size portfolio loss, manage event response activities, and streamline the claims process more effectively than ever before,” added Paul Barron, Global Head of Partnerships, ICEYE.

ICEYE will join Duck Creek Technologies at ITC Vegas booth #2231 on November 1, 2023, to demonstrate how its hazard data transforms the insurance claims process.

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unmatched persistent monitoring capabilities for any location on earth. Owning the world’s largest synthetic-aperture radar satellite constellation, the company enables objective, data-driven decisions for its customers in sectors such as insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring and finance. ICEYE’s data can be collected day or night, and even through cloud cover. For more information, please visit www.iceye.com

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite , and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand . Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter .