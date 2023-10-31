Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market is Expected to Reach $12.4 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pharmaceutical packaging equipment industry is poised for significant transformation in the near future as it adapts to evolving global healthcare demands. With a growing emphasis on precision, safety, and sustainability, we can expect to witness the integration of advanced technologies like robotics and automation into packaging processes, ensuring accurate dosing and tamper-proof packaging. Moreover, eco-friendly and recyclable materials will gain prominence, aligning with the industry's commitment to reducing environmental impact. As regulations tighten and pharmaceutical supply chains become more complex, the industry will also see heightened focus on serialization and traceability, enabling better tracking and quality control throughout the packaging process. In sum, the near future promises a pharmaceutical packaging landscape characterized by innovation, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $8.9 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $12.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The generic and biopharmaceutical markets' rapid development, an increase in OTC drug sales, the increasing demand for flexible and integrated packaging equipment, the expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing offshore, the introduction of regulatory standards for packaging, and strict laws against counterfeiting are all factors driving the growth of the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. However, throughout the projected period, factors including the use of reconditioned packaging equipment and the high cost of packaging equipment are anticipated to limit market growth to some extent.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=19845828

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $8.9 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $12.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Pharmaceutical packaging equipment Market:

Product, Formulation, Automation, End User Geographies Covered North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (ROLATM)

Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Increasing pharmaceutical R&D investments Key Market Driver Increase in offshore pharmaceutical manufacturing

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment market major players covered in the report, such as:

Robert Bosch GmbH (Syntegon Technology GmbH) (Germany)

IMA S.p.A. (Italy)

Körber AG (Germany)

Coesia S.p.A (Italy)

Marchesini Group S.p.A (Italy)

Bausch+Ströbel Maschinefabrik Ilshofen GmbH+Co. KG (Germany)

Romaco Group (Germany)

Uhlmann Group (Germany)

Maquinaria Industries Dara, SL (US)

MULTIVAC Group (Germany)

Accutek Pharmaceutical Equipment Companies, Inc. (US)

Vanguard Pharmaceutical Machinery, Inc. (US)

OPTIMA Packaging Group (Germany)

ACG Worldwide (India)

Trustar Pharma Pack Equipment, Co. Ltd. (China)

MG2 s.r.l. (Italy)

Busch Machinery (US)

Inline Filling Systems (US)

Duke Technologies (India)

ARPAC LLC (US)

ACIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Canada)

Harro Höfliger Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH (Germany)

AST, Inc. (US)

Truking Technology Limited (China)

NJM Packaging (US)

and Among Others

Buy a Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Industry Report (90 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=19845828

The research report categorizes the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market into the following segments:

Pharmaceutical packaging equipment Market, By Product

Primary packaging equipment

Secondary packaging equipment

Labeling and serialization equipment

Pharmaceutical packaging equipment Market, By Formulation

Liquid packaging equipment

Solid packaging equipment

Semi-solid packaging equipment

Other Product packaging equipment

Pharmaceutical packaging equipment Market, By Automation

Automatic

Sem-Automatic

Manual

Pharmaceutical packaging equipment Market, By End User

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufcaturing Companies

Pharmaceutical Manufcaturing Companies

Pharmaceutical packaging equipment Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (ROLATM)

Middle East & Africa

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=19845828

The key stakeholders in the Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment market include:

Senior Management

Finance Department

Procurement Department

Recent Developments:

In July 2023, Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A. (Italy) acquired Phoenix Italia S.r.l. (Milano). IMA completed the acquisition of 60% of Phoenix Italia S.r.l. and 100% of its subsidiary Phoenix Tech S.r.l., both companies based in Bareggio (Milano), from its sole shareholder Phoenix Group Holding S.r.l..

In July 2023, IMA completed the purchase of 70% of Mespic S.r.l., and 100% of its Illinois-based subsidiary Mespic North America Corporation, from its sole shareholder Holding FGLG S.r.l..

In August 2022, SEA Vision Group and Marchesini Group launched the following solutions: the INTEGRA 720V complete robotized blister line, the BL-A525 CW high-speed labeler, and the complete Track & Trace software solution developed by SEA Vision. This is a solution for primary pack serialization and aggregation, comprising a complete range of technologies to print, inspect and pack serialized blisters and perform aggregation with cartons, all integrated in a 4.0 environment.

In July 2021. Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany) and Huhtamaki Group (Finland) collaborated. This collaboration led to the paper-based tablet packaging solution for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

In March 2021, Syntegon expanded portfolio for the production of parenteral pharmaceuticals. The company has launched the new SVP Essential, a cost-efficient version of its proven Pharmatec SVP process systems for the production of small-volume liquid pharmaceuticals.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market:

Which are the top industry players in the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market?

The top market players in the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market include are IMA S.p.A. (Italy), Körber AG (Germany), Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), Coesia S.p.A (Italy), Marchesini Group S.p.A (Italy) and Bausch+Ströbel Maschinefabrik Ilshofen GmbH+Co. KG (Germany)

Which are the segments that have been included in this report?

This report has the following main segments:

By Product

By Formulation

By Automation

By End User

By Region

Which geographical region is dominating in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market?

Europe dominated the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market in 2022. Followed by North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Which is the leading segment in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market, by Product?

The primary packaging equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market by product.

What is the CAGR of the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market?

The global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2028.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=19845828

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, analyze, and forecast the size of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market on the basis of product, formulation, automation, end user and region.

To provide detailed information on the major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, latin America and Middle East and Africa.

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches, partnerships, acquisitions and other developments in the market.

To benchmark players within the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market using the Competitive Leadership Mapping framework which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategy.

Related Reports:

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

Freeze Drying Market

Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market

Empty Capsules Market

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/pharmaceutical-packaging-equipment-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/pharmaceutical-packaging-equipment.asp

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com