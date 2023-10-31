VEON to release 3Q 2023 trading update on 20 November 2023

Amsterdam, 31 October 2023 – VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, today confirms that the Group will release its selected financial and operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended 30 September 2023, at or around 7:00 CET (6:00 GMT, 1:00 EST) on 20 November 2023.

VEON will also host a results conference call with senior management at 14:00 CET (13:00 GMT, 8:00 EST) on the same day, which will be accessible through the webcast and dial-in details shown below.

Webcast

To register for and then access the webcast please click here or copy and paste this link to the address bar of your browser:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/38c9oa3y

Once registered, you will be prompted to the webcast page.

Dial-in

We strongly encourage you to watch the webcast, but if you prefer to dial in, then please click here or copy and paste this link to the address bar of your browser to register for and then access the dial-in options:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc58eced36cc842808dae1e6bb5de498f

Once registered, you will be prompted to the page with the dial-in details and will receive registration confirmation on the email address mentioned during registration.

Q&A

Kindly note, that Q&A session will be facilitated via “Q&A” function in the webcast and over the phone. You can also submit your questions prior to the event to VEON Investor Relations at ir@veon.com .

Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, expectations regarding management plans and the ability to successfully execute operating model, governance, strategic and development plans. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Furthermore, elements of this release contain or may contain, “inside information” as defined under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext.

For more information visit: https://www.veon.com .