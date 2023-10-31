TAIWAN, October 31 - President Tsai meets Montana Governor Greg Gianforte

On the morning of October 31, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a delegation led by Montana Governor Greg Gianforte. In remarks, President Tsai thanked Governor Gianforte for reopening the State of Montana Asia Trade Office-Taiwan after taking office to continue strengthening bilateral economic and trade cooperation through concrete action. The president stated that Taiwan is Montana's seventh-largest trade partner, and that as the bilateral trade environment becomes even more favorable, Taiwan and Montana can continue to deepen partnerships in such key industries as photonics, optoelectronics, optics, and semiconductors to foster mutually beneficial development.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I would like to begin by welcoming Governor Gianforte as he leads this economic and trade delegation. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I extend our sincere gratitude to him for making Taiwan the first stop of his trip. I am also grateful to Governor Gianforte for reopening the State of Montana Asia Trade Office-Taiwan after taking office in 2021 to continue strengthening bilateral economic and trade cooperation through concrete action.

Taiwan and Montana have long enjoyed close cooperation in agriculture and tourism. Large numbers of Taiwanese tourists visit such famous attractions as Yellowstone National Park, and agricultural goods from Montana such as beef and wheat are very popular among domestic consumers.

Montana also boasts key US industry clusters in the photonics, optoelectronics, and optics sectors, and is actively developing its biotechnology, cloud computing, and aerospace industries. Since taking office, Governor Gianforte has also been keen to promote tax incentive and deregulation legislation. This has created more job opportunities and enhanced the investment climate.

Taiwan is Montana's seventh-largest trade partner. As the bilateral trade environment becomes even more favorable, Taiwan and Montana can continue to deepen partnerships in such key industries as photonics, optoelectronics, optics, and semiconductors to foster mutually beneficial development.

Taiwan and Montana also share the values of freedom and democracy. I want to thank Governor Gianforte, as well as the Montana Senate and House of Representatives, for passing Taiwan-friendly resolutions supporting our international participation. Taiwan will deepen collaboration with even more like-minded democratic partners to jointly address global challenges.

This delegation led by Governor Gianforte is a key step toward bolstering bilateral relations. We anticipate that, through the efforts of both sides, Taiwan and Montana will enjoy even broader and more far-reaching exchanges going forward.

Governor Gianforte then delivered remarks, a transcript of which follows:

President Tsai, thank you for taking the time to meet with us. It's an honor to be in Taiwan with you today. Beginning in 1985, with the signing of our sister state relationship, Montana has shared a strong bond with Taiwan. This bond has been forged through trade and educational exchanges and our shared values of freedom and free enterprise.

As you mentioned, our legislature in Montana reinforces this bond every two years with a joint resolution in support of Taiwan. In honoring that partnership, I proudly reopened the Montana Asian trade office in the heart of Taipei during my first year in office. This ushers in new opportunities for Montanans and the people of Taiwan. And now two years later, it's only fitting that I lead my first international trade mission as governor to this great country.

Montana is best known around the world for our beautiful vistas, wide-open spaces. Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks are both right in our backyard and we see millions of visitors every year. While our wide-open spaces are admired for their beauty, they also create excellent conditions for growing wheat and raising beef. Just a four-hour drive, north of Yellowstone National Park sits Montana's Golden Triangle. There are farmers seed more than two million acres each year with wheat. Hot days and cool nights in the summer make for some of the finest wheat in the world. We are honored earlier this year to host a delegation from Taiwan of your flour millers to Montana to showcase where they source wheat and have for many years.

Well, agriculture surely remains the bedrock of our trade relationship with Taiwan, we're also seeing rapid growth in other industries like education, bioscience, and photonics. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Education have been putting funding behind two programs within the state of Montana. One, housed at the University of Montana within the Mansfield Center, will begin early next year and is dedicated to growing the Mandarin program for both high school and college students in Montana. The second at Montana Tech and Minghsin University of Science and Technology will focus on short-term exchanges related to international business, particularly as it relates to the semiconductor workforce. Globally, it's expected that education will be a US$7 trillion industry by 2025. Montana would like to be part of this, and our universities have set forth a serious agenda to create more connections internationally.

Montana ranks sixth nationally among states for bioscience industry growth over the last five years and fifth in the United States for growth in research and development. This means our bioscience industry is expanding and we're at the tip of the spear for cutting-edge research.

Montana also has one of the highest per capita concentrations of optics, photonics, and quantum computing companies in the United States. The 21st century will depend on photonics as much as the 20th century depended on electronics. Globally the photonics industry is expected to grow from US$1.5 trillion to nearly US$2 trillion by 2025. It is imperative that we've worked to build this industry for our state, and Taiwan is a key partner in this.

During our visit here to Taipei, we will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Taiwan-US[A] Industrial [Cooperation] Promotion Office and the Taiwan Photonics Industry and [Technology] Development Association to continue discussions and relationships begun by our state office. I speak on behalf of our entire delegation, Madam President, when I say I'm filled with optimism, optimism about the future of Montana, and Taiwan together, I'm excited about the possible extensions of our partnership. And on behalf of the First Lady and myself, thank you for hosting us today.

The delegation also included Director of the Montana Department of Commerce Scott Osterman, Director of the Montana Department of Agriculture Christy Clark, Director of Media and Content at the Governor's Office Garrett Turner, Representative of the State of Montana Asia Trade Office-Taiwan Mei Mei Wang (王美美), President and Secretary of the Montana Photonics Industry Alliance Jason Yager, and Board Member of the Montana BioScience Alliance Steve Eror.