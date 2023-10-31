La Rosa Reports on its Agent Incentive Plan

Celebration, FL, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a holding company for seven agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate companies, today reported on its previously launched La Rosa Holdings 2022 Agent Incentive Plan (“Agent Incentive Plan”). The purpose of the Agent Incentive Plan is to further reinforce the Company’s commitment to empowering agents and solidify their role as agent-owners, which the Company believes represents the future of real estate.

As previously announced in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, the Agent Incentive Plan was adopted in March 2022 as a voluntary compensation plan for the Company’s agents.

The Agent Incentive Plan supports La Rosa real estate agents that seek to invest in the Company and participate in its expected success. The plan offers eligible agents an opportunity to acquire the Company’s restricted common stock at a 20% discount to the market price (calculated based on the terms of the plan) by utilizing a portion of their commissions from transactions as described in the plan. This plan is designed to align the long-term interests of agents and the Company by empowering them as co-owners of the Company they help build.

Not only is the Company rewarding its dedicated agents, but those agents also have the potential to receive restricted common stock grants of up to $2,000 per year as a further reward for closing more than 20 sales or reaching a milestone of $6 million in total sales and staying with the Company for 12 months thereafter. La Rosa’s commitment to creating opportunities extends beyond its agents' individual success. Reflecting the Company’s focus on teamwork and collaboration, it also offers agents an opportunity to earn $200 in restricted common stock grants for every agent they refer to the Company under conditions described in the plan. Additionally, when they refer more than ten agents in the calendar year, they qualify for a bonus from $8,000 to $10,000 in stock grants. This means that for every eleven agents an individual refers within a calendar year, they can earn up to $10,000 in stock grants. The referral program is designed to not only promote the growth of the Company but also enable agents to benefit from expanding the Company's network of like-minded professionals.

The participation in the Agent Incentive Plan is subject to the eligibility requirements and terms and conditions described in the plan, which the Company encourages its agents to carefully review before joining the program.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of the Company, commented, “At the heart of the Company’s philosophy is the belief that the future of the real estate industry lies in creating opportunities for agents to become true agent-owners, fostering the next generation of real estate professionals. We believe that we have consistently been at the forefront of innovation in the real estate industry, and our Agent Incentive Plan further cements our reputation as a company that prioritizes the success and well-being of its agents.”

“We believe our Agent Incentive Plan is a game-changer for agents who are poised to benefit, not only from their individual achievements, but also from their collective stake in the Company. With a focus on agent ownership, empowerment, and rewards, in our opinion, the Company is well on its way to becoming a true leader in real estate. As La Rosa continues to grow and thrive, our agents can look forward to benefitting from what we believe will be a very bright and prosperous future for the Company,” concluded, Mr. La Rosa.

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa is a holding company for seven agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate companies. In addition to providing person-to-person residential and commercial real estate brokerage services to the public, the Company cross-sells ancillary technology-based products and services primarily to its sales agents and the sales agents associated with their franchisees. La Rosa’s business is organized based on the services they provide internally to their agents and to the public, which are residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management. La Rosa has seven La Rosa Realty corporate real estate brokerage offices located in Florida, 26 La Rosa Realty franchised real estate brokerage offices in six states in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company’s real estate brokerage offices, both corporate and franchised, are staffed with more than 2,380 licensed real estate brokers and sales associates.

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company’s services and the Company’s customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the headings “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of the this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

