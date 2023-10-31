Timor-Leste to take part in the 52nd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting

Tue. 31 of Outubro of 2023, 16:01h

The Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Agio Pereira, will participate, on behalf of the Prime Minister, Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, in the 52nd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders' Meeting, taking place between November 6th and 10th, 2023, in Rarotonga, Cook Islands, with the theme "Our Voices, Our Choices, Our Pacific Way: Promote, Partner, Prosper".

The Pacific Islands Forum is a regional organisation that brings political leaders from various Pacific island nations and territories together, with the objective of promoting cooperation and dialogue between the countries and territories of the Pacific on issues of common interest, including political, economic, social and environmental problems.

The Forum was established in 1971 and comprises 18 full members, which are independent Pacific countries, as well as several associate members and observers, including nations and organisations wishing to collaborate and cooperate with the Pacific region. The Forum also consists of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, which provides administrative and organisational support for the Forum's activities.

The 18 members of the Pacific Islands Forum are Australia, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Cook Islands, Marshall Islands, Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Nauru, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, French Polynesia, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. Timor-Leste has observer status in the Pacific Islands Forum.