LeapCharger Eyes Operations in the UAE, UK, India & USA as It Unveils Social Media Campaign Aimed at Increasing Brand Awareness

CARSON CITY, NV, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LeapCharger Corporation (OTC: LCCN) ("LeapCharger” or the "Company"), an electric vehicle charging company with disruptive and innovative technology providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of a digital marketing campaign on Instagram aimed at establishing brand recognition and awareness of our cutting-edge EV charging products and services in anticipation of planned operations in the UK, India and the USA, in addition to the UAE where we will soon be installing our first EV charging stations.



LeapCharger has teamed up with JZ Tech Agency LLC (“JZ Tech”), a dynamic marketing company based in Dubai and known for its expertise in digital marketing, creative strategies, and innovative technology solutions. JZ Tech will be providing comprehensive social media marketing services aimed at amplifying our presence on Instagram, a platform that resonates with millions of potential customers worldwide. JZ Tech specializes in crafting engaging and strategic campaigns that connect with audiences on a personal level and their arsenal of services includes content creation, targeted ad campaigns, SEO enhancement, and data-driven strategies, ensuring that our message reaches the right audience in the right geographic location at the right time.

“JZ Tech’s initiatives are anticipated to elevate LeapCharger’s brand on a global scale. Our collaboration with JZ Tech promises to be instrumental in establishing our brand as a household name in the electric vehicle charging sector,” declared Praveenkumar Vijayakumar, CEO of LeapCharger. “JZ Tech is a forward-thinking digital marketing firm, and we believe they will play a crucial role in helping us achieve the brand recognition we need to thrive. As we expand our footprint and ramp up our operations to launch EV charging stations, first in the UAE in November 2023 and then in the UK, India and the USA before the end of the first quarter of 2024, their expertise will be invaluable in making LeapCharger synonymous with EV charging.

“Our initial EV charging stations in the UK, India and the USA shall be used to penetrate each market as we navigate through ease of operations, government regulations & potential incentives. Taking that information, we will then be able to more fully understand and appreciate market conditions and the feasibility of available power as we decide on how many EV charging stations to deploy per region. We have our sights set on the East Coast of the USA for our entry into that market, a city with a rapid growing number of electric vehicles,” concluded Vijayakumar.

Shubham Kumar, our Co-founder and Lead Technology Consultant, also recognizing the importance of social media marketing in our journey to redefine the EV charging landscape, affirmed that, "[i]n the age of digital connectivity, social media is a powerful tool that allows us to engage with our community of EV enthusiasts and environmentally-conscious individuals. It's not just about charging vehicles, it's about sparking a conversation and building a network of like-minded individuals who share our vision for a sustainable future."

To keep up with all the latest updates and exciting developments of our social media marketing campaign, please visit our Instagram page @LeapCharger. Join us on our journey towards a greener, more sustainable future for electric vehicle charging.

ABOUT LEAPCHARGER CORPORATION

LeapCharger Corporation is an emerging growth company that aims to provide high-quality electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to consumers and businesses. Our operations are based in the UAE and we aim to expand operations into other regions such as North America, EU and South Asia in the near future. Our charging stations will be strategically placed in high-traffic areas, ensuring that EV owners have easy access to our services. We offer a user-friendly mobile app that allows customers to easily locate our charging stations, reserve charging spots, and pay for their charging sessions. We have also integrated advertising solutions in our charging stations to generate additional income. In addition to our commercial offerings, we will also partner with residential communities and property owners to install charging stations in their buildings. Additionally, we understand that our customers prioritize efficiency and convenience, so we are installing 150kW+ charging stations at highway exits and petrol pumps. These stations offer a higher charging speed, allowing drivers to get back on the road quickly. One of the ways we achieve this is by offering lower charging rates than our competitors, thanks to our innovative use of advertising revenue. Our charging stations are equipped with 55-inch screens, which serve to provide our clients with a valuable marketing channel and also serve as marketing channels for our LeapCharger brand.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, expected listing and trading, the Company’s technology and future anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “look forward,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: risks related to LeapCharger’s operations, such as additional financing requirements and access to capital; competition; the ability of LeapCharger to protect its intellectual property rights; and other risks set forth in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets (“OTCM”) and/or the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in LeapCharger’s periodic reports filed with the SEC or OTCM, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Periodically, and as legally required, the Company may make new and material information available on its website, www.leapcharger.com , or through Company sponsored social media, which may be accessed by clicking on the below links:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leapcharger/

Twitter: https://x.com/LeapCharger?s=20

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/leapcharger/



Contact:

Praveenkumar Vijayakumar

+19173910061

praveen@leapcharger.com