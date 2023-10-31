Golden Sky Continues to Expand the Semlin Porphyry-Style Target to 1.7 x 0.9 km, Rayfield Property, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (AUEN.V) (the “Company” or “Golden Sky”) is pleased to announce the results from the 2023 geochemical sampling and prospecting program conducted on its 35,000-hectare Rayfield Property (“the Property”) in southern British Columbia (Figures 1 and 2). The program included the collection of 685 B-horizon soil samples and 77 rock samples. The main soil grid was designed to infill and extend geochemical anomalies previously identified over the Semlin Target zone. The soil program was successful at further expanding the geochemical anomaly to 1.7 x 0.9 km. This anomaly flanks and overlies an area with known bedrock-hosted disseminated and veinlet-style copper (Cu) and gold (Au) mineralization. Rock sample C00064614 (2022) was of a 4 cm-wide sulphide-rich vein that assayed 55 ppb Au and 0.2% Cu) (Figure 3). The soil anomaly hosts elevated values of copper (Cu) – gold (Au) – zinc (Zn) – arsenic (As) and remains open to the northwest and northeast. As a follow-up to these encouraging results, a drill permit has been applied for, which will include the Gnome and Semlin target zones (see December 6, 2022 News Release).



Extending known bedrock mineralization was a priority at the Rayfield Target Zone for 2023, as soil sampling in 2022 highlighted several anomalous copper values associated with geophysical anomalies identified by an airborne total magnetic geophysical survey (Geological Survey of Canada, 2006). Rock samples from these areas returned several anomalous values, up to 6,319 ppm (0.63%) Cu and 245.5 ppb Au (Sample 118884; Figure 4). Importantly, fieldwork also observed a continuation of dense sheeted and stockwork quartz veining that closely correlates with a magnetic low (Geological Survey of Canada, 2006) feature that extends ~2.0 km in a northwest orientation (Figure 4). This magnetic low is also coincident with elevated values of pathfinder elements (Mn, Zn, V, Ba) that are commonly associated with sericite/propylitic alteration bounding the core of porphyry systems and causing magnetite destruction (Figure 5). This transition is best observed in Figure 6, where historic copper grades from diamond drilling increase towards the magnetic low.

Prospecting across the property identified several other zones of interest, as approximately 40% of the rock samples assayed >100 ppm Cu. These results continue to demonstrate the potential for additional porphyry-related mineralization across the property.

The Rayfield property is located in the Quesnel Trough, British Columbia’s primary copper-producing belt, which hosts Teck Resources’ Highland Valley Mine, Imperial Metals’ Mount Polley Mine, Centerra Gold’s Mount Milligan Mine, and Kodiak Copper’s MPD Project (see Figure 1). The Rayfield copper-gold project is located approximately 20 kilometers east of the town of 70 Mile House, British Columbia, and is accessible year-round by well-maintained service and logging roads extending from BC Highway 97.

John Newell, President and CEO of Golden Sky Minerals, states: “Through systematic exploration, the Company has identified several excellent porphyry targets that hold strong potential for mineral discovery. These targets have been carefully selected based on extensive geological and geophysical data, and they represent significant opportunities for future exploration. This work has laid the groundwork for future drill programs.”





Figure 1: The ~35,000-hectare Rayfield Cu-Au Property is located within the Quesnel Trough, British Columbia’s primary copper-producing belt.









Figure 2: The Semlin target zone is defined by a large 1.7 km x 0.9 km multi-element soil geochemical anomaly which may be outlining a buried porphyry system. The Rayfield target zone is highly prospective, with anomalous copper-in-soil values grading up to ~0.40%, and rock samples grading up to 0.63% Cu and 245 ppb Au. Numerous other target zones also exist across the extensive 35,000-hectare Rayfield Property.









Figure 3: Copper-in-soil assays values from the 2022/2023 soil sampling program, with overlapping Cu-Au-Zn-As multi-element geochemical signature outlined in dashed black outline. The mineralized system remains open.









Figure 4: Rock samples from the Rayfield Target Zone grade up to 0.63% Cu and 245.5 ppb Au. Mapping has confirmed a high density of sheeted and stockwork quartz veining within the magnetic-low feature. This may be indicative of alteration that typically bounds the centre of porphyry systems.









Figure 5: Copper-in-soil assays (2021-2022) overlying TMI Aeromagnetic survey. Elevated values in copper also coincide with pathfinder geochemical elements commonly c associated with deeper sericite and/or propylitic alteration, typically bounding the higher-grade core of porphyry systems. See Figure 6 for cross section A-A’.









Figure 6: Cross-section A-A’ outlined in Figure 5. Historical drill results with interpreted centre of the porphyry system. Historical induced polarization surveys extend only to ~125m of depth and many of the historical drill holes ended in mineralization. Mineralization is interpreted to remain open along strike and at depth.

About Golden Sky Minerals Corp.

Golden Sky Minerals Corp. is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in highly prospective areas and mining-friendly districts. Golden Sky’s mandate is to develop its portfolio of projects to the mineral resource stage through systematic exploration.

The drill-ready projects include Hotspot, Bullseye, and Lucky Strike, all in Yukon, Canada. In addition, the recent purchases of the Rayfield Copper-Gold Project in southern British Columbia, and the staking of the Eagle Mountain Gold Project in the Cassiar Gold District in northern British Columbia, add to the company’s substantial early-stage Canadian project pipeline.

The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Golden Sky’s British Columbia exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

