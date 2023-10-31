Applied Digital Announces Groundbreaking of High-Performance Computing Facility in Ellendale, North Dakota

Revolutionizing AI: 100MW HPC Facility Purpose Built for AI Workloads Represents Innovative Infrastructure Design

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: APLD) ("Applied Digital" or the "Company"), a designer, builder, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure designed for High-Performance Computing (“HPC”) applications, today announced the groundbreaking of its first 100 megawatt ("MW") high-performance compute facility in Ellendale, North Dakota. This facility is designed and purpose-built for Artificial Intelligence (AI) workloads such as generative AI, natural language processing, machine learning, rendering, and traditional HPC applications.



The new 342,000-square-foot building will provide ultralow cost and highly efficient liquid-cooled infrastructure for HPC applications. Applied Digital’s unique datacenter design offers multi-story datacenter buildings that leverage high-density racks to accommodate nearly 50,000 of Nvidia’s H100 SXM class GPUs in a single parallel compute cluster.

“Designing for 80MW of IT load in a highly dense application literally required thinking inside a smaller box. We worked with and interviewed major OEM companies and feel confident about how our new design will perform. We put the inner-data center network infrastructure and design first and then addressed the issues of power distribution and heat rejection,” said Brad Barton, EVP of Real Estate Development at Applied Digital.

“The evolving landscape of AI and HPC applications calls for a substantial increase in compute power, and our purpose-built Ellendale facility will be one of the first of its kind to meet those demanding requirements,” said Mike Maniscalco, CTO of Applied Digital. “Our unique, proprietary design and strategic placement of the facility near sources of abundant and renewable power will offer unprecedented infrastructure for these types of workloads at a significant cost reduction to our customers while delivering enhanced performance through our data center design that highly maximizes compute GPU density.”

As the HPC markets continue to grow with an expected revenue of $65.12 billion globally by 2030, Applied Digital expects to continue its advancements into these adjacent markets.

