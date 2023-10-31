Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,027 in the last 365 days.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (“Sarcos”) (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW), a technology leader in the design, development, and manufacture of advanced robotic systems, solutions and software that redefine human possibilities, today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held that afternoon at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the results and answer questions.

  • To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.
  • Live and archived webcast will be available on the Sarcos Investor Relations website at investor.sarcos.com.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems, solutions, and software that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic solutions address the challenging, unstructured, industrial environments for markets that require a high degree of accuracy, efficiency and can benefit from task autonomy. For more information, please visit www.sarcos.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/sarcos.

Investor Contact:
Julie Kegley
Financial Profiles
310.622.8246
STRC@finprofiles.com

Press Contact:
mediarelations@sarcos.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more