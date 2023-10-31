23andMe Launches Health Action Plan to Provide Personalized Recommendations Based on Genetic and Other Health Data

23andMe+ members will receive customized action plans, from recommended lifestyle changes to clinician-ordered lab tests through 23andMe

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME) (23andMe), a leading genetic health and biopharmaceutical company, today launched Health Action Plan, a new digital tool for 23andMe+ members that draws on results from genetic reports, health history survey data, as well as blood and biomarker data to provide a uniquely tailored set of health recommendations out of hundreds of options.

In addition to suggestions on altering activities like sleep, diet, and exercise, other recommendations include learning about potential new treatments or activities for conditions, as well as entering additional health data, like diagnoses or family history, to further personalize recommendations. Eligible customers may also receive recommendations for further clinical action, like getting a blood test, which can now be coordinated directly through 23andMe. Testing managed through the 23andMe platform provides a fast and convenient way to order, pay, and schedule an appointment at a local lab, and receive results and a personalized clinical analysis in 3-5 business days.* The biomarker data, in addition to genetic data, can help identify possible health risks for individuals to take any necessary actions. Customers can also connect with a clinician to discuss their results.

“Health Action Plan is a powerful tool for customers, combining genetic and non-genetic data, along with lab testing to tailor health recommendations,” said Robin Smith, Ph.D., Director of Product Management at 23andMe. “This feature provides customers with a prioritized to-do list of recommendations based on their DNA that's updated as new reports are released or additional scientific discoveries are made.”

Health Action Plan is a helpful first step when it comes to prevention and early risk detection. It offers customers specific actions and next steps on their health journey. Each recommendation is evidence-based, and written and reviewed by a team of scientists, genetic counselors, and medical experts at 23andMe. The new digital tool draws on a customer's genetic health reports and their self-reported health history. Together, this data helps inform tailored recommendations, prioritizing the most critical steps for an individual to take. The more information a customer provides, the more personalized their recommendations will become.

For example, if a customer’s Triglycerides report (Powered by 23andMe Research) indicates an increased likelihood for developing high triglycerides, a recommendation might be to get a blood test that looks at triglycerides and other lipids. This is important because high triglycerides often have no symptoms, and can be a risk factor not just for heart disease, but also a group of conditions called metabolic syndrome . Metabolic syndrome increases the risk for serious conditions like heart disease and stroke.

For individuals with an increased likelihood for developing high triglycerides or who have high triglycerides or other lipids, there are steps one can take including changes in diet and lifestyle that could help.

23andMe reminds customers that they should not use Health Action Plan to replace a visit to their primary healthcare provider.

*Blood testing through 23andMe is not available in NY, NJ, RI, OK, HI, PR

