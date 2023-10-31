JumpCloud Wins Coveted Top InfoSec Innovator Award for 2023

JumpCloud Named Hot Company SMB Cybersecurity in Cyber Defense Magazine’s 11th Annual InfoSec Awards During CyberDefenseCon 2023

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced it has been named the winner for the Hot Company SMB Cybersecurity award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.



“JumpCloud embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher, Cyber Defense Magazine.

“We’re honored to be a member of this coveted group of winners in the 11th year of Cyber Defense Awards during CyberDefenseCon 2023 ,” said Eric Brown, vice president of corporate marketing, JumpCloud. “Being recognized by InfoSec experts for this honor underscores the market need for JumpCloud and our emphasis on providing secure, frictionless access from a single IT platform.”

Today’s announcement follows JumpCloud’s recent release of JumpCloud Go™, a hardware-protected and phishing-resistant passwordless login method that allows users seamless access to web resources from managed devices. JumpCloud Go is supported on MacOS and Windows and integrates with device biometric authenticators. JumpCloud also recently announced the expansion of its open directory platform to include Android Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM), dynamic groups automation, federated authentication for external identity providers (IdPs) such as Okta or other OpenID Connect (OIDC)-compliant identity sources, and other new capabilities.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 11th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2023, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards include cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/ and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2023: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2023/ and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2023, here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2023/ .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com . Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has been used by more than 200,000 organizations, including GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

