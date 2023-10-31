EMU Marched on 29 October in Celebration of the 100th Year of the Republic

The Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Atatürk Research and Application Center, in collaboration with the Atatürk Ideology Club, organised a celebration event within the framework of the 100th anniversary of the Republic. On Sunday, 29 October, 2023, at 19:23, the Republic Day Youth March was held. The march commenced at the Atatürk Square at EMU with the recital of the national anthem.

During the march which took place within the campus, EMU students and staff celebrated the 100th year of the Republic with great enthusiasm, with torches, flags, and T-shirts printed with Atatürk and the 100th Year, accompanied by anthems.