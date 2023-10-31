Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,987 in the last 365 days.

EMU Marched on 29 October in Celebration of the 100th Year of the Republic

The Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Atatürk Research and Application Center, in collaboration with the Atatürk Ideology Club, organised a celebration event within the framework of the 100th anniversary of the Republic. On Sunday, 29 October, 2023, at 19:23, the Republic Day Youth March was held. The march commenced at the Atatürk Square at EMU  with the recital of the national anthem.

During the march which took place within the campus, EMU students and staff celebrated the 100th year of the Republic with great enthusiasm, with torches, flags, and T-shirts printed with Atatürk and the 100th Year, accompanied by anthems.

Eastern Mediterranean University

You just read:

EMU Marched on 29 October in Celebration of the 100th Year of the Republic

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more