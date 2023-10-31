CoStrategix Wins Marco’s Pizza Technology Vendor of the Year Award

CINCINNATI, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoStrategix was awarded the 2023 Technology Vendor of the Year Award by Marco’s Pizza. CoStrategix received the award for its service excellence - providing the expertise, availability, and accountability that Marco’s relies on to grow its digital commerce. Marco’s Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the U.S. with nearly 1,200 locations.



“CoStrategix has been a valuable and trusted technology partner for many years. They’ve always put our best interests first to help us succeed,” said April Cooper, VP of Service Innovation for Marco’s Pizza. “CoStrategix embodies what it means to rise together.”

“We are delighted to have received this honor,” said Nandagopal Jayaram, CEO of CoStrategix. “Delivering a great digital customer experience requires careful orchestration of digital user experiences, back-end systems of record, and reliable system integrations on a highly scalable cloud infrastructure. We are proud to have supported Marco’s through its fantastic growth, and help deliver on its digital promise to guests.”

CoStrategix was recognized at Marco’s 2023 Convention for franchisees, operators, suppliers, and corporate support team members.

ABOUT MARCO’S PIZZA

Marco’s Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the U.S. Marco’s was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale (“Pat”) Giammarco and delivers a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,100 stores in 34 states with locations in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. Most recently, Marco’s Pizza was ranked No. 51 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2023 “Franchise 500” ranking . Other recent accolades include a high ranking on Newsweek’s 2023 “America’s Best Customer Service” in pizza chains list, ranking No. 40 on QSR’s Top 50, and being featured six consecutive years on Nation’s Restaurant News’ prestigious “Top 500” ranking.

ABOUT COSTRATEGIX

CoStrategix is a digital and data solutions firm that helps steer organizations into the future with technology solutions that drive operational efficiencies, topline revenues, and competitive advantage. We partner with clients to co-create business value with technology. From strategic consulting through end-to-end implementation, we leverage our technology craftsmanship, industry experience, and innate curiosity to enable organizations to capitalize on today’s digital opportunities. Services include strategic consulting, data engineering, analytics & AI, and platform modernization.

